Q1 2026 Results: Growth Across Every Dimension

New clients. New markets. New capability. Q1 '26 validated what Infopro Learning is built to do and confirmed the direction for the year ahead.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New clients. New markets. New capability. Q1 2026 validated the breadth of what Infopro Learning is built to do and confirmed the direction heading into the rest of the year.Period: January to March 2026Quarter at a GlanceThe numbers that defined Q1.✦ 4- Independent Recognitions: Analyst and industry body recognitions from Training Industry and the Fosway Group.✦ 34% Fastest Vertical Growth: Year-over-year growth in our Energy vertical, the fastest-growing sector in the portfolio.Strong contribution from high-value sectors, led by:Manufacturing | Oil & Energy | PharmaceuticalSustained expansion across six priority industries, reinforcing enterprise relevance at scale.Sector PerformanceThree verticals. All growing fast.✦ 17% Year-over-year growth: Life Sciences- In a sector where training errors carry regulatory consequences, organizations choose based on trust earned through rigor, not price.✦ 22% Year-over-year growth: Manufacturing- Frontline workforce complexity, technology adoption at scale, and skills gaps that a course catalog cannot solve. Manufacturing organizations are choosing Infopro Learning because the problem requires more than a course.✦ 34% Year-over-year growth: Energy- The fastest-growing vertical in the portfolio. Energy organizations navigating large-scale workforce transition are choosing Infopro Learning as a transformation partner.Geographic ExpansionNew geography. Permanent presence.⌖ IndiaNew Office Opening: NoidaInfopro Learning expanded its India footprint with the opening of a new office in Noida, Sector 142, strengthening delivery capacity and deepening talent infrastructure in one of the company’s primary operating markets.⌖ Middle EastStrategic Market EntryInfopro Learning established a dedicated regional presence in the Middle East in Q1, securing initial enterprise engagements in a market where large-scale workforce development investment is accelerating alongside national economic transformation programs.Platform for ExpansionThe Q1 foundation positions Infopro Learning to grow beyond initial accounts as regional relationships and market familiarity deepen through 2026.Product DevelopmentMLS, rebuilt for the age of intelligence.✦ Intelligence-Powered MLSTraditional MLS scales the problem. Ours solves it.Most managed learning services add headcount to absorb volume. Infopro Learning’s Intelligence-Powered MLS is a fundamentally different architecture, one where AI does what AI is good at and our people focus on what only humans can do: navigating organizational dynamics, driving adoption, and connecting learning to business outcomes that last.◎ Proactive, not reactive: Intelligence surfaces gaps, patterns, and risks before they become visible problems, shifting the MLS model from order-taking to strategic anticipation.◈ Context-aware at the org level: Generic AI tools do not know your organization. Ours learns it — your strategy, culture, language, and history — so recommendations reflect your reality, not an industry average.↗ Outcomes over outputs: Completion rates tell you what launched. Intelligence-Powered MLS tracks what changed: behavior, performance, capability, connecting L&D investment to metrics, leadership actually cares about.☷ Human-led, intelligence-amplified: AI handles the operational layer. Our practitioners stay embedded in the human layer, where behavior change happens and where most managed learning partnerships fail.Intelligence-Powered MLS is currently in active development with select enterprise partners. Interested organizations are welcome to connect with our team to learn more about early access.Industry RecognitionFour independent validations in one quarter.◎ Infopro Learning Recognized as a 2026 Training Industry Sales Training and Enablement Watch List Company◎ Infopro Learning Named to Training Industry’s 2026 Leadership Training Watch List◎ Infopro Learning Earns Spot on Training Industry’s 2026 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies List◎ Infopro Learning Recognized as a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital LearningTraining Industry and the Fosway Group conduct independent market analysis. These designations reflect evaluated positioning, not self-reported claims.From the Leadership“The learning landscape is being redefined. As AI becomes pervasive, differentiation is no longer about technology alone, but about how effectively it drives real business outcomes.This quarter reflects strong progress on that front, with continued expansion across priority industries and a growing enterprise footprint. We are evolving beyond traditional learning models to integrate consulting, data, design, and AI into a unified approach to workforce transformation. Our recognition as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid underscores the strength of this direction.Our focus remains clear: enable organizations to build resilient workforces, unlock performance, and deliver measurable impact at scale.”- Sriraj Mallick, CEO, Infopro LearningLooking AheadQ1 was the foundation. Q2 is the build.Double-digit growth in three verticals. A permanent presence in two new geographies. New product capability in active development. And independent analyst recognition confirming that the broader market is beginning to see what our clients have understood for years. Q2 is about converting that momentum, deepening relationships, scaling what is working, and continuing to build the product and people infrastructure that separates Infopro Learning from every firm still competing on delivery volume.01✓ Vertical deepeningBuild on double-digit growth in life sciences, manufacturing, and energy with sector-specific offers and dedicated account development.02✓ Intelligence-Powered MLSAdvance the next-generation MLS architecture through development and early partner access, establishing Infopro Learning’s product leadership position.03✓ Geographic developmentDeepen the Noida operations base and convert Middle East engagements into long-term managed relationships through the second half of 2026.04✓ Market recognitionTranslate Training Industry and Fosway designations into enterprise pipeline. Independent analyst validation is a proof point buyers trust.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world's largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services, Leadership Development , Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions . Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning is widely recognized as an industry thought leader, earning accolades from Brandon Hall Group, Nelson Hall, Training Industry, The Fosway Group, and the Learning Performance Institute.Website: www.infoprolearning.com Media Contact: info@infoprolearning.com

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