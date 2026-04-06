Infopro Learning Recognized as a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning has been recognized as a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning, Europe’s most respected independent analyst framework for learning providers. The company has also been designated with an “Expanding” trajectory, reflecting strong market performance and growing potential.This recognition places Infopro Learning in the highest category of Fosway’s 9-Grid and highlights its ability to deliver comprehensive, high-impact digital learning solutions for complex global enterprises. Fosway also classified Infopro Learning as a Suite provider, acknowledging its breadth and depth across custom content, consulting, platforms, and managed learning services The 2026 Fosway analysis reflects a rapidly evolving digital learning landscape. While artificial intelligence continues to accelerate transformation across the industry, Fosway notes that technology alone is no longer a sustainable differentiator. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing providers that offer deep service expertise, strong consulting capability, and robust data-driven insights.Infopro Learning’s positioning as a Strategic Leader reflects its continued investment in these areas, integrating intelligence, contextual data, and human-centered design into learning strategies that drive measurable business outcomes.“What stands out in this year’s analysis is that differentiating on technology alone is getting harder. AI capability is now everywhere. What truly separates providers is the depth of service, consulting capability, and how effectively they manage data and context for clients. That’s the foundation we’ve been building, embedding intelligence into how we design, deliver, and manage learning for complex global organizations.”- Sriraj Mallick, CEO of Infopro Learning.The Fosway report also highlights broader market shifts, including increasing economic pressure driving vendors to rethink their strategies, blurred boundaries between content, platforms, coaching, and analytics due to widespread AI adoption, and continued gaps in collaborative and shared learning experiences.Infopro Learning’s continued focus on solving complex workforce challenges through integrated solutions and outcome-driven design positions the company strongly as organizations seek partners who can navigate this changing landscape.“This recognition reflects the commitment of our teams globally who continue to solve hard problems for our clients every day,” added Mallick. “In a market undergoing fundamental change, staying grounded in what truly drives talent and business outcomes has been key to our growth.”The full Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning report provides detailed insights into market trends, vendor positioning, and future directions for the industry.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world's largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services, Leadership Development , Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions . Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning is widely recognized as an industry thought leader, earning accolades from Brandon Hall Group, Nelson Hall, Training Industry, The Fosway Group, and the Learning Performance Institute.Website: www.infoprolearning.com Media Contact: info@infoprolearning.com

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