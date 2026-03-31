Infopro Learning Earns Spot on Training Industry’s 2026 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies List

Infopro Learning has been recognized as one of Training Industry’s 2026 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning has been recognized as one of Training Industry’s 2026 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies, a prestigious annual list that highlights the most innovative and impactful providers in the corporate learning and development (L&D) space.Training Industry, the most trusted source of information on the business of learning, selects Top 20 companies based on rigorous criteria, including the scope and quality of custom content development services, market presence and innovation, strength of client relationships, and business performance and growth trajectory.“The companies named to this year’s Top 20 Custom Content Development list exemplify innovation and excellence in delivering high-quality content and services, including instructional and graphic design, across diverse industries and subject areas,” said Jalen Banks, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “Through their ability to develop content across multiple modalities and harness learning technologies like artificial intelligence to enhance tools and capabilities, these providers create engaging learning experiences that help organizations reach their strategic goals and business objectives.”Infopro Learning’s inclusion on this year’s list underscores its continued focus on designing purpose-driven, performance-oriented learning solutions that align closely with business outcomes. The company’s expertise spans digital learning, simulations, immersive experiences, and AI-enabled learning ecosystems, helping global enterprises address complex capability-building challenges.“This recognition reflects a broader shift in how organizations are reimagining learning—as a strategic lever for transformation rather than a support function. At Infopro Learning, we are focused on architecting learning experiences that are deeply contextual, continuously adaptive, and tightly aligned to business performance. As technologies like AI redefine how knowledge is created and consumed, our role is to help organizations build learning ecosystems that are not only scalable, but also intelligent, responsive, and future-ready. Being named to this list reinforces our commitment to shaping the next generation of learning.”- Anu Galhotra, Senior Vice President – Learning Solutions, Infopro LearningInfopro Learning continues to invest in advanced learning technologies, data-driven design, and human-centered experiences, enabling organizations to drive measurable impact at scale while preparing their workforce for evolving business demands.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world's largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services Leadership Development , Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions . Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning is widely recognized as an industry thought leader, earning accolades from Brandon Hall Group, Nelson Hall, Training Industry, The Fosway Group, and the Learning Performance Institute.Website: www.infoprolearning.com Media Contact: info@infoprolearning.comAbout Training Industry, Inc.“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

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