(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), in partnership with the National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), will observe National Hurricane Preparedness Week from May 3-9. This week encourages Georgia to understand the risks of tropical storms and to begin their pre-season preparations now before the real threat arrives.

“Georgia has seen how unpredictable hurricane season can be. Even though last year brought fewer impacts, we must be ready for whatever comes next,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “It is better for our agency and for every Georgian to prepare now instead of falling into complacency and being surprised if the worst happens.”

Each day of the week, GEMA/HS will focus on a different aspect of hurricane preparedness. All Georgia residents are invited to follow along and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of their families, homes, and pets in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm.

Sunday, May 3: Know Your Risk: Wind & Water – Find out what types of wind and water hazards could happen where you live. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Impacts from wind and water can be felt hundreds of miles inland, and significant impacts can occur regardless of the storm’s strength.

Monday, May 4: Prepare Before Hurricane Season – Avoid having to rush through potentially life-saving preparations by waiting until it’s too late. Get your disaster supplies while the shelves are still stocked, and get that insurance checkup early, as flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.

Tuesday, May 5: Understand Forecast Information – Prepare for hurricane season by knowing how to understand forecasts. They can tell you a lot about what is expected, including the storm’s paths, rainfall amounts, wind speeds, and more.

Wednesday, May 6: Get Moving When a Storm Threatens – Do you know what to do when a storm threatens? Prepare for hurricane season by taking the time now to understand the actions needed when time is of the essence.

Thursday, May 7: Stay Protected During Storms – Be prepared for hurricane season by knowing what to do during a storm. Whether you’ve evacuated or are sheltering in place, know what to expect from the hazards you may face. Remain vigilant, stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts and alerts, and continue to listen to local officials.

Friday, May 8: Use Caution After Storms – A key part of hurricane preparedness is understanding the dangers that remain well after a storm. This is NOT the time to put your guard down. Nearly half of hurricane fatalities occur after the storm.

Saturday, May 9: Take Action Today – Take action TODAY to be better prepared for when the worst happens. Understand your risk from hurricanes and begin pre-season preparations now. Make sure you understand how to interpret forecasts and alerts, and know what to do before, during, and after a storm.

For more information on how to prepare for hurricanes, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia and noaa.gov/hurricane-prep. To learn about specific risks in your area, contact your local emergency management agency.

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As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.