(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) are pleased to announce the release of $9,873,903 in State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) Awards to 44 Georgia entities. Special consideration in award decisions for FY23 was given to cybersecurity projects for Georgia educational institutions, especially K-12 schools.

“Cyber criminals should never profit at the expense of our students,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “These cybersecurity grants provide critical investments in Georgia schools to modernize systems and equip staff to recognize and respond appropriately to cyber threats.”

According to the Center for Internet Security, an analysis of more than 5,000 K-12 organizations between July 2023 and December 2024, 82% of reporting K-12 schools experienced cyber threat impacts.

With this grant announcement, GEMA/HS and GTA are pleased to announce the application periods for the final two SLCGP grant award opportunities. GEMA/HS and GTA will open the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 SLCGP grant on April 1, 2026 and the FY 2025 SLCGP grant on September 1, 2026.

Applications will only be accepted on-line via the Georgia EMGrantsPro Manager. GEMA/HS is the state Administrative Authority for this program. Applicants needing grant support should contact the GEMA/HS Preparedness Grants Department at (404) 635-7095, or by email at [email protected].

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As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.