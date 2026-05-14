(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) proudly announces that Renee Redmond has successfully completed all required training for the Advanced Critical Infrastructure Assessor Certification (A-CIAP), a nationally recognized credential that strengthens the protection and resilience of critical infrastructure.

The Advanced Critical Infrastructure Assessor Certification program equips professionals with specialized knowledge and practical skills to assess, analyze, and enhance the security of vital infrastructure assets. The curriculum emphasizes risk identification, threat analysis, vulnerability assessment, and the implementation of protective and mitigation strategies across key sectors, including energy, transportation, communications, water systems, healthcare, and public safety. Participants are trained to apply standardized assessment methodologies, conduct site evaluations, and support data-driven decision-making to reduce risk and improve continuity of operations.

“Renee’s dedication to strengthening Georgia’s critical infrastructure capabilities is exemplary,” said Warren Shepard, GEMA/HS Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources Unit. “Her achievement enhances our agency’s ability to identify risks, support our partners, and safeguard the essential services that Georgians depend on every day.”

Redmond’s achievement reflects a significant professional milestone and underscores her commitment to advancing infrastructure protection efforts across the state. With extensive experience in emergency management and homeland security operations, Redmond has played a critical role in coordinating preparedness, response, and recovery initiatives throughout Georgia. Her work includes collaborating with local, state, federal, and private-sector partners to strengthen situational awareness, enhance information sharing, and support risk reduction strategies that protect communities and essential services.

Throughout her career at GEMA/HS, Redmond has contributed to key initiatives focused on resilience planning, infrastructure security, and hazard mitigation. She has supported training and outreach efforts, facilitated coordination among stakeholders, and assisted in the development of strategies that align with national preparedness frameworks and best practices in critical infrastructure protection.

Notably, Redmond is only the second individual in the state of Georgia to earn this advanced certification, highlighting both the rigor of the program and the distinction of her accomplishment. Her certification further positions Georgia as a leader in building a highly trained workforce dedicated to safeguarding critical systems and assets.

The certification further advances GEMA/HS’s mission to protect lives and property by building a more secure and resilient Georgia through strategic partnerships, training, and innovation. Investments in professional development, such as the A-CIAP program, ensure that the agency remains prepared to address evolving threats and challenges impacting critical infrastructure.

For more information about GEMA/HS and its programs, please visit www.gema.georgia.gov.

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As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.