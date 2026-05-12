Graphion Energy Solutions Launches 30-Minute Level 2 Charging for EWave Electric motorcycle Platform

Our electric motorcycles can utilize existing EV charging infrastructures solar charging provides energy independence for 2 wheel EVs Government applications

We believe Graphion is the first company to offer standard EV charging capability on electric motorcycles priced below $2,000, the major step in making low-cost electric mobility more practical.” — Ki Y. Nam

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphion Energy Solutions Inc., a company focused on practical electric mobility solutions for emerging markets, today announced the commercial rollout of a 30-minute Level 2 charging capability for its EWave electric motorcycle platform. The new feature is available immediately on newly manufactured EWave units and through an $800 retrofit kit for existing vehicles.

The announcement marks a significant operational milestone for the company’s low-cost electric mobility platform. By enabling 20% to 90% charging in approximately 30 minutes via standard J1772 Level 2 charging stations, Graphion materially improves vehicle uptime and fleet readiness in use cases where daily utilization and low operating cost are critical.

The EWave platform is currently positioned in the sub-$2,000 electric motorcycle segment, where most competing products typically require four to six hours of charging through standard wall outlets. Graphion’s integration of a high-efficiency onboard charger and embedded J1772 signaling protocol allows the platform to access existing EV charging networks without requiring proprietary infrastructure investment.

Management believes this capability strengthens the company’s value proposition for commercial and government buyers, particularly in delivery, patrol, municipal, and light-duty fleet applications where downtime directly impacts asset productivity and operating economics.

“Our objective is to solve the two core limitations that have constrained broader EV adoption in emerging and cost-sensitive markets: upfront affordability and charging downtime,” said the CEO of Graphion Energy Solutions and founder of T3 Motion. “With 30-minute Level 2 charging on a vehicle platform priced below $2,000, we believe Graphion is meaningfully improving the economics and operational viability of electric two-wheel mobility for fleet operators and public sector customers.”

Strategic Highlights

Revenue Expansion Opportunity: The 30-minute charging capability is available on both new vehicle sales and as an $800 retrofit, creating multiple commercialization pathways across installed and future vehicle bases.

Improved Fleet Economics: Faster charging supports greater asset utilization, shorter turnaround times, and reduced service interruption for high-frequency operators.

Infrastructure Leverage: Compatibility with standard J1772 Level 2 charging stations enables immediate use of existing public and commercial charging networks across key target geographies.

Competitive Differentiation: The EWave platform combines low vehicle acquisition cost with rapid charging functionality not commonly available in the sub-$2,000 category.

Market Relevance: The platform is designed for practical deployment in ASEAN and other emerging markets, where low-cost, durable, and scalable electrification solutions are increasingly in demand.

Graphion stated that the enhanced charging platform is intended to support broader fleet partnerships and public sector adoption by reducing a major operational barrier to electric vehicle deployment. The company continues to pursue growth opportunities centered on electric motorcycles, retrofit systems, and energy infrastructure solutions tailored to underserved and rapidly urbanizing markets.

For more information about Graphion Energy Solutions, its EWave platform, or fleet partnership opportunities, visit graphionenergy.com.

About Graphion Energy Solutions Inc.

Graphion Energy Solutions Inc. develops practical electric mobility platforms for ASEAN and other emerging markets. The company’s offerings include rugged electric motorcycles, retrofit technologies, GPS trackng system and solar-enabled charging infrastructure designed to support cost-effective electrification for government, commercial, and fleet operators. Graphion’s strategy is centered on delivering real-world transportation solutions that align affordability, infrastructure access, and operational efficiency.

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