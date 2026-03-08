Graphion Energy Solution Co., Ltd. Expands EWAVE Electric Motorcycle and 30-Minute Charger to Ministry of Defense, Lao

Introducing EWAVE: The World’s First and Only 30-Minute Fast-Charge Electric Motorcycle

As one of leading renewable hydropower producers, Laos has abundant, affordable clean electricity, by transition to electric will help reduce dependence on foreign oil and improves air quality.” — Ki Y. Nam

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphion Energy Solution Co., Ltd. marked another milestone in Laos’ transition to clean, sustainable transportation by officially handing over two EWAVE electric motorcycles to Army TV, under the Ministry of Defense of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The handover took place at Army TV headquarters, presided over by Mr. Ki Yong Nam, CEO of Graphion Energy Solution Co., Ltd. He personally presented the motorcycles and accompanying charging equipment to Comrade Phanak Sonouthai Phomouthai, Director of Army TV, in the presence of faculty and staff.

Two Years in the Making — A Program Rooted in Proven Results

This milestone follows a landmark pilot contract signed in March 2024 between Graphion Energy Solution Co., Ltd. and the Lao PDR Ministry of Energy and Mines. Over the past two years, Graphion has conducted extensive field trials, gathered performance data, refined operational support systems, and demonstrated the reliability and practicality of EWAVE motorcycles under Lao road and climate conditions. The results have been overwhelmingly positive and have driven a steady program expansion.

Prior to the latest handover to the Ministry of Defense’s Army TV, EWAVE LAO electric motorcycles have already been deployed and are in active use by:

Lao National Police — daily patrol and operational duties

Ministry of Commerce — official transportation operations

Ministry of Energy and Mines — founding partner and pioneer

Lao People’s Army — motorcycles in operation since last year

This growing roster of government adopters underscores the performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness of EWAVE electric motorcycles.

Introducing EWAVE: The World’s First and Only 30-Minute Fast-Charge Electric Motorcycle

At the heart of Laos’ energy transition is a product that is truly revolutionary for the ASEAN market. EWAVE is the first and only electric motorcycle offering rapid charging, strong performance, and accessible pricing in a package designed specifically for Lao riders.

Key specifications and advantages:

30-Minute Rapid Charging: Full charge in just 30 minutes, enabled by Graphion’s rapid charging infrastructure.

Top Speed of 80 km/h: Confident, practical performance for urban commuting and intercity travel.

Affordable Pricing: New EWAVE motorcycles start at approximately $1,400. Retrofitting existing gasoline bikes starts at $750.

Fire-Safe Battery Technology: Advanced lithium batteries with high energy density and rapid charge/discharge, backed by a robust 5-year warranty.

Affordable Pricing & Unmatched Savings: The Motorcycle That Pays for Itself

The fuel savings from switching to electricity are substantial—enough to cover the cost of an EWAVE motorcycle over time. With current fuel prices, riders can save an average of about $50 per month on gasoline. In effect, riders are financing their own clean energy future with money they were already spending.

A Nationwide and Regional Charging Network is Becoming a Reality

Graphion is rolling out a nationwide charging network, beginning with Laos and expanding to other ASEAN markets.

Initial Launch Sites: Eight strategically located charging stations in Vientiane serve as a model for nationwide expansion.

Standardized Rapid Chargers:** Stations are designed for free, standardized rapid charging, aiming to eliminate range anxiety by delivering a full charge in 10–30 minutes, depending on battery type.

Regional Expansion:

Indonesia: Plans to install a similar network of 30-minute charging stations to support retrofitted motorcycles.

Philippines: An MOU contract in Bataan province to install charging systems in June 2025. Opened office/show room in February 2026.

Thailand: Ongoing collaboration on a military EV charging project.

A Nation at the Forefront of Its Own Energy Future

This program marks a meaningful energy transition for Laos. As one of Southeast Asia’s leading renewable hydropower producers, Laos has abundant, affordable clean electricity. Switching to electric vehicles powered by domestically generated power helps reduce dependence on foreign oil, shields the economy from global fuel price shocks, and improves air quality. The Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines is collaborating with Graphion to reach a target of 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

Additionally, by leveraging the region’s approximately 250 million gasoline motorcycles, Graphion’s retrofit plus charging station model offers a practical, rapid path to decarbonization for the broader region.

A Deepening Partnership with the Lao People’s Army

This latest initiative reinforces Graphion’s relationship with the Ministry of Defense. During the ceremony, Comrade Phanak Sonouthai Phomouthai expressed gratitude to Mr. Nam and Graphion and pledged that the vehicles would be utilized to their fullest potential in alignment with national goals.

Statement from Mr. Ki Yong Nam, CEO of Graphion Energy Solution Co., Ltd.

“When we signed our pilot contract with the Ministry of Energy and Mines in 2024, we promised that EWAVE electric motorcycles would prove themselves on Lao roads. Two years later, our motorcycles are on the streets with the Lao National Police, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Lao People’s Army. Today, we deepen that commitment with the Ministry of Defense.

EWAVE LAO is the only electric motorcycle in Laos capable of a full 30-minute charge. It saves riders over a million Kip per month on fuel and is powered by fire-safe batteries with a five-year warranty. We are building the infrastructure to support it—starting with eight charging stations in Vientiane and expanding nationwide and into Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The energy transition is no longer a distant vision. It is happening—and it is powered by Laos.”

About EWAVE Electric Motorcycles

EWAVE is Graphion Energy Solution’s flagship electric motorcycle brand and the first and only electric motorcycle on the market with 30-minute rapid charging capability, a top speed of 80 km/h, and an expanding network of fast-charging infrastructure. Purpose-built for Lao roads, EWAVE blends modern design, zero-emission performance, and genuinely affordable pricing.

About Graphion Energy Solution Co., Ltd.

Graphion Energy Solution Co., Ltd. is a leading clean energy and electric vehicle company operating in Lao PDR, dedicated to accelerating the nation’s transition to sustainable, domestically powered transportation. Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and an expanding rapid-charging infrastructure network, Graphion is building a cleaner, smarter, and self-reliant nation.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact

Graphion Energy Solution Co., Ltd.

www.graphionenergy.com

PR manager: JY KIm

Ministry of Defense

www.kongthap.gov.la

Email: kongthap@yahoo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.