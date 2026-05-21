Graphion Energy Solutions Expands EWave Product Line with 4G GPS Tracker and Integrated Monitoring Software Platform

real time tracking and remote immobilization option Tracking platform

Designed for fleet management, collateral protection, and the GPS tracker combines real-time visibility, driver alalystics and remote immobilization

By intergratiing the GPS Tracker into Ewave product line, we are giving customers a smarter way to protect assets, monitor driver behavior and manage vehicle in real time” — Ki Y. Nam

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2026 – Graphion Energy Solutions today announced the addition of an advanced 4G GPS Tracker to its EWave product line, expanding its capabilities in asset protection, fleet visibility, driver behavior monitoring, and remote vehicle control. The new solution also includes a dedicated software platform that enables users to manage and monitor assets through a centralized dashboard.

By combining LTE, GSM, and GNSS technologies, the GPS Tracker delivers accurate, real-time location intelligence for vehicles and mobile assets. Designed for discreet installation and dependable performance, the device supports a range of applications including fleet management, insurance telematics, stolen vehicle recovery, and collateral protection for lenders and financial institutions.

The included monitoring software platform allows users to access live asset locations, create geofences, receive instant alerts, review trip history, analyze driver behavior, and initiate remote engine commands from any web browser or mobile device.

In addition to improving operational oversight, the GPS Tracker strengthens theft prevention and recovery efforts while helping financial institutions better protect financed assets. With continuous location monitoring and remote immobilization capabilities, lenders can reduce risk, improve recovery outcomes, and maintain greater control over collateral in cases of theft, misuse, or payment delinquency.

Additional capabilities include driver behavior monitoring to track speeding, harsh braking, rapid acceleration, and idle time, helping organizations promote safer driving, reduce fuel consumption, and potentially lower insurance costs. The system also features remote engine cut-off and restart functionality, allowing authorized users to disable or restore vehicle operation in response to theft, unauthorized use, or non-payment.

“Adding the GPS Tracker to our EWave lineup allows us to deliver a more complete energy and asset intelligence solution,” said [Spokesperson Name, Title]. “With the integrated software platform, our customers can do more than collect data—they can take immediate action. For asset owners, fleet operators, and financial institutions, this represents a major step forward in security, control, and efficiency, especially in the two-wheeler industry.”

Key features of the GPS Tracker include:

Compact, Concealable Design: Enables discreet installation on vehicles and equipment.

Wide Power Range (9V–90V): Supports compatibility across a wide variety of applications.

Built-in 300mAh Backup Battery: Maintains tracking during external power interruptions.

Real-Time Location Updates: Improves response time for tracking, recovery, and asset oversight.

Driver Behavior Analytics: Supports safer driving and improved fleet efficiency.

Remote Engine Cut-Off/On: Allows authorized remote control of vehicle operation.

Dedicated Monitoring Software Platform: Provides centralized access to alerts, geofencing, reports, and remote commands.

The GPS Tracker and its integrated software platform are available immediately through Graphion Energy Solutions as part of the EWave product ecosystem.

About Graphion Energy Solutions

Graphion Energy Solutions delivers innovative energy and asset management technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, security, driver safety, and financial risk management. Its EWave product line serves industrial, commercial, fleet, and lending customers with solutions built for modern mobility and asset intelligence.

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