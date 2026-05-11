Derby Barracks / Prohibited Person and Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5002481
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/10/2026 @ 0405 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Ave, Barton
VIOLATION: Prohibited Persons in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Mathew Santaw
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a domestic dispute with a firearm involved. Investigation revealed Matthew Santaw was in possession of a firearm, although he is not permitted to possess firearms. Furthermore, Santaw threatened bodily harm to another person.
Santaw was taken into custody, processed at the Derby Barracks and lodged at Northern State Correction Facility on a lack of $2,500 bail and lodged by Probation and Parole for violating his conditions.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
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