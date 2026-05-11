Derby Barracks / Prohibited Person and Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5002481

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2026 @ 0405 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Ave, Barton

VIOLATION: Prohibited Persons in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Mathew Santaw

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a domestic dispute with a firearm involved. Investigation revealed Matthew Santaw was in possession of a firearm, although he is not permitted to possess firearms. Furthermore, Santaw threatened bodily harm to another person.

Santaw was taken into custody, processed at the Derby Barracks and lodged at Northern State Correction Facility on a lack of $2,500 bail and lodged by Probation and Parole for violating his conditions.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881