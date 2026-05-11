Pre-Orders Open May 11: alice gear aegis KANESHIYA SITARA Statue

Concept Masterline alice gear aegis KANESHIYA SITARA Front Back Size B3 Fabric Poster (Original Illustration)

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: KANESHIYA SITARA from "alice gear aegis." Pre-orders May 11, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From "alice gear aegis," the 3D shooting game celebrating its 8th anniversary, Sitara Kaneshiya joins the Concept Masterline series.This 1/5 scale statue is based on a newly illustrated artwork by Fumikane Shimada. The design depicts Sitara in a swimsuit, with character elements and accessories designed by Kanetake Ebikawa, including a water gun and partially removed Ganesha gear.The sculpt captures details such as her hair in motion, emerald green eyes, and a swimsuit designed to reflect the original illustration. The mechanical components, including the Ganesha gear and water gun, are produced with defined molding to contrast with the organic elements of the character.The base has been arranged by Prime 1 Studio based on the original illustration. It features a gently rippling water surface, enclosed by a gold-toned outer frame.This bonus edition includes a B3 fabric poster featuring the original illustration.Product Name:Concept Masterline alice gear aegis KANESHIYA SITARA Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $699Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: Janurary 2028Scale: 1/5H: 35 cm W: 23 cm D: 30 cmWeight: Approx. 2.45 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・alice gear aegis-themed Base・B3 Fabric Poster (Original Illustration) [BONUS PART]Copyright:© Pyramid,lnc./ COLOPL,lnc.For more details, visit our online store

Concept Masterline alice gear aegis KANESHIYA SITARA Product PV

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