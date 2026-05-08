Pre-Orders Open May 8: Eren Yeager Attack Titan and Reiner Braun Armored Titan Statues

Ultimate Diorama Masterline TV animation Attack on Titan Eren Yeager Attack Titan and Reiner Braun Armored Titan Eren Yeager Attack Titan Eren Yeager Attack Titan Bonus Part Reiner Braun Armored Titan Reiner Braun Armored Titan Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces statues: Eren Yeager Attack Titan and Reiner Braun Armored Titan from TV animation "Attack on Titan." Pre-orders May 8, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From TV animation "Attack on Titan," Eren Yeager Attack Titan and Reiner Braun Armored Titan join the Ultimate Diorama Masterline lineup. The two face each other once again during Marley’s surprise attack. The battle in Shiganshina District—the place where it all began—is recreated as a diorama. The large scale allows for detailed sculptural expression, capturing both the force of the clash and the emotions held within.1. Eren Yeager Attack TitanThe raised-fist pose is designed with attention to realism, from the twist of the torso to the contraction and relaxation of the muscles. The veined skin and hardened arms are carefully painted to show differences in texture. Two interchangeable head parts are included—neutral and roaring. Both feature LED units in the eyes that emit a green light, representing his strong will.The base depicts a collapsing cityscape, towering crystal structures, and Survey Corps soldiers equipped with Thunder Spears. The scene at his feet reflects the intensity of the battle. LED effects recreate the atmosphere of warfare, while the firm expression of Eren in his human form enhances immersion into the world.The bonus version also includes a damaged head part.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline TV animation Attack on Titan Eren Yeager Attack Titan Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2899Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: November 2027Scale: NonH: 81cm W: 64cm D: 59cmWeight: Approx. 28.8 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Attack on Titan-themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Serious, Roaring)・One (1) Head Stand・LED Illumination (Eyes, Smoke)・One (1) Swappable Head (Damaged) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会2. Reiner Braun Armored TitanThe low, forward-leaning pose captures the moment of his charge. The stepping left foot and wide swing of both arms emphasize a strong sense of power. Reiner’s body, resembling solid rock, is finished with layered earth tones and textures. The red muscle fibers, with subtle variations in saturation, add an organic look. LED units are built into the eyes, emitting a yellow light.The base recreates the scene in Shiganshina District, with Survey Corps and Marleyan forces engaged in battle. LED effects depict the atmosphere of warfare, while the firm expression of Reiner in his human form adds to the tension.The bonus version also includes a closed-mouth head part.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline TV animation Attack on Titan Reiner Braun Armored Titan Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2899Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: December 2027Scale: NonH: 75cm W: 64cm D: 65cmWeight: Approx. 34.15 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Attack on Titan-themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Open Mouth)・LED Illumination (Eyes, Smoke)・One (1) Swappable Head (Closed Mouth) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会For more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Diorama Masterline TV animation Attack on Titan Eren Yeager Attack Titan and Reiner Braun Armored Titan Product Review

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