Embedded Vision Summit Announces Next Phase of Growth

Premier conference on computer vision and physical AI to become part of SPIE Photonics West

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance and SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics , today announced the next phase for growth for the Embedded Vision Summit, the premier conference and tradeshow for innovators incorporating computer vision and physical AI in products.Beginning in 2027, SPIE will operate the Embedded Vision Summit as a distinct conference within SPIE Photonics West , the largest optics and photonics conference and exhibition in North America. Combining the Summit’s trusted, high-quality technical program and strong community focus with SPIE’s global reach, operational scale, and broad technical ecosystem will foster increased collaboration across these adjacent communities.The 2027 Embedded Vision Summit will take place 2-4 February 2027 in San Francisco as part of Photonics West, which runs 30 January-4 February 2027.Over the past 15 years, the Embedded Vision Summit has become an important gathering place for engineers, product creators, researchers, and business leaders working in embedded vision, edge AI, and physical AI. As part of Photonics West, the Summit will continue to emphasize carefully curated, practical, high-value technical content and exceptionally relevant industry connections, while gaining access to a much larger international audience and adjacent technical communities spanning optics, photonics, imaging, sensing, and related fields.“The Embedded Vision Summit has become a unique and impactful resource for innovators incorporating computer vision and perceptual AI in products,” said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. “This move gives the Summit a strong long-term platform for growth while leveraging our core strengths: technical quality, practical relevance, and the focused community that has made it such a highly regarded event. We believe SPIE is the ideal long-term home for the Summit.”SPIE brings deep experience supporting technical communities and advancing innovation by connecting academia, industry, and government. As vision and AI become increasingly strategic areas of growth across multiple markets, the addition of the Embedded Vision Summit strengthens SPIE’s engagement at the intersection of imaging, optics, photonics, AI, and intelligent systems.“We are excited to welcome the Embedded Vision Summit to SPIE and to Photonics West,” said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. “The Summit has earned a strong reputation for delivering impactful technical education and industry connections. By bringing this community into Photonics West, we can create new opportunities for collaboration, accelerate innovation, and help companies and researchers discover new applications, customers, markets, and partnerships.”Registering over 23,000 attendees annually, Photonics West is the world’s largest annual optics and photonics conference and exhibition, drawing more than 1,600 exhibitors, 4,500 technical presentations, and covering six major application areas that feature the latest technologies and discoveries that utilize optics and photonics. AR | VR | MR focuses on augmented, virtual, and mixed reality and the vital role of optics and photonics; Vision Tech highlights emerging vision technologies including AI and 3D sensing, and a wide range of applications from robotics to healthcare; BiOS highlights new research in biophotonics, biomedical optics, and imaging for diagnostics and therapeutics; LASE focuses on the laser industry and its diverse applications; OPTO covers optoelectronics, photonic materials, and optical devices; and Quantum West features quantum 2.0 technologies from quantum sensing and information systems to quantum-enabled materials, devices, and biology.Positioning the Embedded Vision Summit within this multi-disciplinary ecosystem will expand visibility for exhibitors and sponsors, deepen ties to adjacent technology sectors, and create new opportunities for attendees to connect with suppliers, collaborators, and new markets.The Edge AI and Vision Alliance will remain closely involved with the Embedded Vision Summit to help ensure it retains the attributes that have made it distinctive, including its curated, community-focused program and relevant attendee base. The Alliance will continue as an independent membership organization, pursuing its mission to inspire and empower system and solution creators to build products that perceive and understand, while helping companies that provide edge AI, physical AI, and vision technologies grow through visibility, leads, partnerships, and insights. Other Alliance programs—including Innovation Forums, newsletters, market research, online resources, and matchmaking services—will continue unchanged.“This transition involves the Embedded Vision Summit, not the Alliance as a whole,” said Bier. “The Alliance remains independent and continues to serve the industry and developer ecosystem through the full range of programs our member companies and community rely on.”Additional details about the 2027 Embedded Vision Summit, taking place February 2-4, 2027 in San Francisco as part of Photonics West, will be announced in the coming months.## About SPIESPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $26 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. Learn more at spie.org.## About the Edge AI and Vision AllianceThe Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership that supports companies developing and using physical and edge AI, computer vision, and related technologies. The Alliance helps product creators design better systems that perceive and understand, while helping technology suppliers grow through education, thought leadership, industry connections, and market insight. For more information, visit edge-ai-vision.com.Media Contacts:Lindsey McGuirkSPIE Public Relations Managerlindseym@spie.org+1 360 685 5443@spie.org

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