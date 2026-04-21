Edge AI and Vision Alliance Announces 2026 Product Award Winners

Intel, Expedera, Synaptics, ENERZAi, Visionary.ai, SiMa.ai, Nota AI, John Deere and Starkey Take Honors

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORRECTION: A previous version of this release had an error in a product quote regarding ENERZAi’s 1.58-but Audio & Language AI Suite. The quote has been corrected.The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the 2026 winners of its Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards and AI Innovation Awards. The Product of the Year Awards honor enabling technologies for physical AI, edge AI and computer vision while the AI Innovation Awards recognize products that use those technologies. An independent panel of experts evaluated entries based on innovation, customer and market impact, and competitive differentiation.Product of the Year winners are:Best Edge AI Processor: IntelCore™ Ultra processor (Series 2)“We are honored to receive the 2026 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Award for our IntelCore™ Ultra Series 2 processors,” said Dan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Edge Computing Group, Intel. “This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering edge solutions that combine powerful general-purpose compute and integrated AI acceleration.”Best Edge AI Processor IP: Expedera — Origin Evolution NPU IP“On behalf of everyone at Expedera and our customers, we are delighted to receive this recognition of our neural processor IP,” said Siyad Ma, Co-Founder and CEO of Expedera. “Origin Evolution NPU IP provides out-of-the-box compatibility with popular LLM and vision transformer networks while remaining highly customizable across a wide range of applications.”Best Edge AI Development Platform: Synaptics — Astra™ Machina SL2610 Development Kit“Winning this award reinforces a simple truth: innovation only matters if it’s usable,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP & GM, Edge Compute & Connectivity, and Chief Product Officer at Synaptics. “With the Synaptics Astra AI-Native platform and the Astra Machina SL2610 Development Kit, we’re giving developers an open, flexible path to build scalable, real-world edge AI solutions.”Best Edge AI Software or Algorithm: ENERZAi — 1.58-bit Audio & Language AI Suite“ENERZAi team is truly honored to receive this recognition from the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. Our 1.58-bit Audio & Language AI Suite is built on our extreme low-bit quantization technology and powered by Optimium, our award-winning MLIR-based AI compiler,” said Daniel Chang, co-founder and CEO. “It enables high-performance audio and language AI directly on edge devices, achieving exceptional efficiency with minimal memory footprint. The suite supports a wide range of applications, including voice interfaces, translation, knowledge-based QA, and function calling. Looking ahead, we aim to evolve toward highly proactive and personalized language models, ultimately enabling what we envision as “OpenClaw for Edge.” We sincerely appreciate this recognition and look forward to continued collaboration and innovation with Edge AI and Vision Alliance.”Best Camera or Sensor: Visionary.ai — AI ISP“Edge AI has long forced a trade-off between image quality, power, and inference performance,” said Oren Debbi, CEO of Visionary.ai. “Our AI ISP eliminates that compromise by replacing the traditional camera pipeline with a single real-time neural network.”Honorable Mention in the Camera or Sensor category: Texas Instruments — AWRL6844 automotive radar sensor.Best Edge AI Computer or Board: SiMa.ai — Modalix MLSoC SoM“We are truly honored to be recognized for our Modalix MLSoC SoM,” said Durga Peddireddy, Vice President of Product Management & Partnerships, SiMa.ai. “This award reflects our commitment to a purpose-built architecture, rich-I/O form factor, and software that accelerates deployment and scaling for Physical AI.”Best Edge AI Large Language Multimodal Model: Nota AI — Nota Vision Agent“We are honored to receive the 2026 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Award for Nota Vision Agent,” said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. “Our AI compression and optimization technology enables vision-language models to run efficiently on diverse edge devices, helping organizations move beyond passive monitoring toward proactive, real-time decision-making.”AI Innovation Award winners are:John Deere — Autonomy Precision Upgrade Kit: a tractor upgrade kit that brings autonomy to tillage work.“With autonomy, farmers can command the tractor and tillage tool to continue working overnight or when they have other high-value tasks to complete,” said Christopher Murray, John Deere go-to-market manager for embedded technology.Starkey — Omega AI Hearing Aids: AI-powered hearing aids with deep neural network-powered directionality and spatial awareness features.“Since being the first to introduce AI technology in hearing aids, Starkey has continued to set the speed of innovation for the industry,” said Brandon Sawalich, President and CEO of Starkey.For more information about the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards and AI Innovation Awards, visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/awards About the Edge AI and Vision AllianceThe Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership of technology providers and end-product companies developing practical applications for computer vision and physical AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for physical AI and vision systems and applications.More at https://www.edge-ai-vision.com Product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.Media contact: Erik Peters, Edge AI and Vision Alliance, peters@edge-ai-vision.comVisit us on social media:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edgeaivision X: @edgeaivision https://x.com/edgeaivision YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EdgeAIVision

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