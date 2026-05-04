2026 Embedded Vision Summit Full Program Announced

Edge AI and Vision Alliance, 2026 Embedded Vision Summit, May 11-13

The premier event for innovators incorporating computer vision and physical AI in products returns May 11–13 in Silicon Valley

AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of physical systems that perceive, reason and act in the real world. The 2026 Embedded Vision Summit is for people who are making that transition real.” — Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the full program for the 2026 Embedded Vision Summit, taking place May 11–13, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Since 2012, the Summit has been the premier conference and expo devoted to practical, deployable computer vision and physical AI, bringing together product creators, technology suppliers and industry experts focused on real-world applications. Registration is open and the full program, including the downloadable PDF, is available at https://embeddedvisionsummit.com Key themes in the 2026 program include physical AI, real-world autonomy, moving from prototype to production and emerging edge AI trends, with sessions covering topics such as robotics, autonomous systems, vision-language models, world models, small language models, edge perception, processor selection, model optimization, training data and deployment at scale.The 2026 program features 90 sessions across four conference tracks—Fundamentals, Technical Insights, Business Insights and Enabling Technologies—along with keynotes, general sessions, hands-on trainings, workshops, technology exhibits and networking opportunities.“AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of physical systems that perceive, reason and act in the physical world,” said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. “The 2026 Embedded Vision Summit is built for the people who are making that transition real: engineers, product leaders and business decision-makers who need practical insights, proven enabling technologies and direct access to the experts building deployable physical AI and vision products.”Program highlights include:Monday Keynote: Dr. Eric Xing, president of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, will present “AGI Meets the Real World—Toward Reasoning, Planning and Acting Beyond Book Intelligence.”Tuesday Keynote: Dr. Vikas Chandra, senior director at Meta Reality Labs, will present “Scaling Down Is the New Scaling Up.”Monday General Session Panel: “Edge AI and Vision in Robotics: From Benchmarks to Fleet-Scale Reality” will bring together experts from Agility Robotics, Ambarella, Qualcomm Technologies, Simbe Robotics and Torc Robotics.Tuesday General Session Panel: “Vision-Language Models in the Real World: What Ships, What Breaks, What’s Next” will feature panelists from BDTI, Deep Sentinel, Hayden AI, Microsoft and Superfocus.ai.Wednesday Vision-Language Model (VLM) Trainings: Two half-day, hands-on training courses will cover the use of VLMs in computer vision applications and advanced video understanding and agentic AI.Wednesday Qualcomm Edge AI Deep Dive: Qualcomm Technologies will present a half-day hands-on technical workshop, “Compiling and Optimizing AI Models for Deployment on Qualcomm Hexagon NPUs with Qualcomm AI Hub,” focused on deploying optimized models on Qualcomm-powered edge devices.Technology Exhibits and Live Demos: More than 60 building-block technology, component and solution suppliers will showcase processors, algorithms, software, sensors, camera technologies, development tools, services and other enabling technologies for practical, deployable computer vision, visual AI and edge AI applications. This year’s exhibitors include the latest technologies for vision and AI-based capabilities, including object detection, tracking, depth sensing, localization and mapping, natural user interfaces and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with product teams and technical experts.Women in Vision Reception: The annual Women in Vision networking reception will bring together women working in computer vision and physical AI to meet, network and share ideas.Among the 60 exhibitors supporting the 2026 Summit, Gold and Silver tier sponsors include:Gold Sponsors: Ambarella, AMD, BDTI, Boston.AI, Cadence, Efinix, Lattice Semiconductor, MagikEye, Microchip Technology, Micron, NAMUGA, Nota AI, Peridio, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Synetic, Synopsys and VeriSilicon.Silver Sponsors: 3LC, BrainChip, Qualitas Semiconductor, Squint Cognition and STMicroelectronics.The Summit will also feature the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards, which recognize companies providing technologies that enable physical AI, edge AI and computer vision in products, as well as the AI Innovation Awards, which recognize products that use those technologies in real-world applications.The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership of technology providers and end-product companies developing practical applications for computer vision and physical AI. The Alliance’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of physical AI and vision technology by inspiring and empowering product creators, building a vibrant ecosystem and delivering timely insights into market research, technology trends, standards and application requirements. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for physical AI and vision systems and applications. More at https://edge-ai-vision.com Product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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