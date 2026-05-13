Total Baseball Audience Grows to 202 Million, According to World Baseball Network Research Study

Source: The State of Baseball: A Global Growth Story, conducted by World Baseball Network, 2026

Reveals baseball’s expanding scale, intensity, and global relevance, with college and international competitions significantly boosting fan engagement

The data confirms what World Baseball Network has believed from the beginning: baseball is no longer confined to one league, one season, or one geography.” — Louis Tallarini, President & Chairman, World Baseball Network LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Baseball Network (WBN) released its new white paper, “The State of Baseball: A Global Growth Story,” documenting the expanding reach, intensity, and complexity of baseball fandom in the US and beyond. Based on WBN’s multi-wave tracking study, the report shows baseball’s growth in audience scale, engagement depth, and interest across college and international properties. The full white paper is available from representatives at World Baseball Network.According to the study, the U.S. adult baseball enthusiast base increased by 5.2 million from 2023 to 2026, reaching an estimated 202.0 million adults. Over the same period, total weekly time spent across baseball-related activities increased by 30 percent, indicating that the sport’s growth is being driven not merely by broader awareness, but by deeper and more frequent participation among fans.“The data confirms what World Baseball Network has believed from the beginning: baseball is no longer confined to one league, one season, or one geography,” stated Louis Tallarini, President and Chairman. “It is a global, year-round sport, and WBN is uniquely positioned to connect fans, brands, and stakeholders across that expanding ecosystem.”One of the study’s most consequential findings is the rise of the sport’s most committed audience segment. WBN’s research found that heavy baseball enthusiasts account for 21.4 percent of all enthusiasts, yet generate 64 percent of total weekly baseball hours, underscoring the concentration of baseball attention within a highly valuable core audience. The study further found that this heavy-user segment grew by 16.7 million over the last three years, reflecting a meaningful shift from lighter forms of fandom into more intensive engagement.The report also shows that baseball’s strongest growth is increasingly occurring beyond Major League Baseball. Interest in NCAA Division I baseball rose sharply, with the College World Series increasing 34.7 percent and Division I regular-season interest increasing 30.2 percent between 2023 and 2026. International properties also posted strong gains, including the World Baseball Classic (+16.0 percent), Japanese, Korean, and Taiwanese professional leagues (+33.6 percent), Mexican professional leagues (+36.8 percent), and the Caribbean Series (+56.2 percent).Notably, the research reveals that 37 percent of U.S. baseball fans, approximately 75 million people, pay attention to domestic and international leagues and tournaments outside of Major League Baseball exclusively. This highlights the growth and diversity of the sport. The study concludes that today’s baseball audience behaves less like a single-league fan base and more like a connected, cross-property ecosystem, with enthusiasts following multiple leagues, tournaments, and storytelling platforms throughout the calendar year.The findings reinforce baseball’s growing value as a multicultural, affluent, and diverse category for advertising and marketing. For World Baseball Network, the research study validates its “Baseball Without Borders” strategy: unify fragmented interest, elevate under-covered leagues and divisions, and create year-round opportunities for storytelling, sponsorship, and audience engagement worldwide.World Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), based in the United States of America, is building the largest and most diverse worldwide baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors. Founded in 2022, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Africa, Australia, Europe, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic, and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). “Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing the website , mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow WBN at https://worldbaseball.com

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