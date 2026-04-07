World Baseball Network Named English-Language Media Partner of Real Spanish Baseball and Softball Federation (RFEBS)

WBN to Report on Spanish International Championship Tournaments

WBN reinforces its mission to connect fans to the international game and highlight Spain’s expanding influence in global baseball and softball.” — Louis Tallarini, President and Chairman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Baseball Network (WBN) has announced a new partnership with the Real Federación Española de Béisbol y Sófbol (RFEBS), becoming the organization’s official English-language media partner. This agreement, effective through 2028 and renewable annually, expands WBN’s coverage of Spain’s national baseball and softball teams both domestically and internationally. For comprehensive information on baseball worldwide, including Spain, please visit https://WorldBaseball.com “Through this collaboration with RFEBS,” stated Louis Tallarini, president and chairman of World Baseball Network, “WBN reinforces its mission to connect fans to the international game and highlight Spain’s expanding influence in global baseball and softball.”As part of the partnership, WBN will provide in-depth reporting on Spain’s international baseball teams and competitions, including the Spanish Senior National Softball Team and the Spanish Senior National Baseball Team. Key events include:Spanish Senior National Softball Team:- All-Star Game (May 9) – Location: Valencia (Spain). The League's top players will face off against the Spanish national team.- Spain Softball Week (June 8–12) – Location: Sant Boi (Spain). This event features 6 international teams; currently confirmed are: Spain, Cuba, and France. Invitations have been extended to Mexico, the Czech Republic, and Canada.Spanish Senior National Baseball Team:- All-Star Game (May 2) – Location: Barcelona (Spain). The League's top players will face off against the Spanish national team.- Premier 12 Qualifier (September–October) – Location: Barcelona (Spain). An official 4-team tournament featuring the participation of two European teams and one Latin American team.World Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), based in the United States of America, is building the largest and most diverse worldwide baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors. Founded in 2022, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Africa, Australia, Europe, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic, and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). “Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing the website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow WBN on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, YouTube, and at https://WorldBaseball.com Real Federación Española de Béisbol y Sófbol (RFEBS), founded on March 23, 1944, is the official governing body for baseball and softball in Spain. As the national federation, RFEBS oversees the development and organization of the sport across the entire country, working in collaboration with regional federations, clubs, athletes, coaches, and officials. It manages national competitions, publishes official results and calendars, and leads the identification, training, and selection of players representing Spain in international tournaments. RFEBS is currently led by President Pablo Carpio and Secretary General Jordi Vallès, whose leadership continues to drive the growth and international presence of Spanish baseball and softball. https://www.rfebs.es/

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