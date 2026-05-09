Shaftsbury / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B3002315
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 5/9/2026 at 1224 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 20
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Barrett Weiss
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Tesla
VEHICLE MODEL: Model 3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Mary O'Connor
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/9/2026, at approximately 1224 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a crash on US Route 7 near MM 20 in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Barrett Weiss (33) was travelling north on US Route 7, when he hydroplaned and entered the southbound lane of travel, colliding with a vehicle being operated by Mary O'Connor (47). Both operators received suspected minor injuries in the crash. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Shaftsbury Fire Department, Arlington Rescue, and Bennington Rescue.
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