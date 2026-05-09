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Shaftsbury / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26B3002315                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                             

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 5/9/2026 at 1224 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 20

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Barrett Weiss

AGE: 33    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Tesla

VEHICLE MODEL: Model 3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mary O'Connor

AGE: 47    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/9/2026, at approximately 1224 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a crash on US Route 7 near MM 20 in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Barrett Weiss (33) was travelling north on US Route 7, when he hydroplaned and entered the southbound lane of travel, colliding with a vehicle being operated by Mary O'Connor (47). Both operators received suspected minor injuries in the crash. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Shaftsbury Fire Department, Arlington Rescue, and Bennington Rescue. 

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Shaftsbury / Crash

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