SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/DUI CRASH/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B3002985
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/02/26 @ 2352 hours
STREET: White Creek Road
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Warm, clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved road, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tasha Gratton
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor laceration
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/02/26 at approximately 2352 hours, Vermont State Police were
dispatched to a single vehicle crash on White Creek Road, Shaftsbury. Troopers
arrived on scene shortly thereafter and began investigating the incident.
During investigation, Troopers learned the operator, Tasha
Gratton, was traveling southeast on White Creek Road at the time of the crash.
Troopers also suspected Gratton may have been under the influence of
intoxicating liquor. Troopers continued the investigation by asking the
operator to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, during which Gratton displayed
signs of impairment. Gratton was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion
of DUI.
Gratton was processed for DUI and later released with a citation
to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to
the charge of DUI #2.
VSP was assisted by Shaftsbury Fire, Bennington Rescue, and Walt's
Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint issued: T23 VSA 674; Operating
While Suspended Civilly, T23 VSA 1081(d); Unreasonable and imprudent speed.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/26 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the
discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
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