SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/DUI CRASH/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B3002985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/02/26 @ 2352 hours

STREET: White Creek Road

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Warm, clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved road, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tasha Gratton

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor laceration

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/02/26 at approximately 2352 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on White Creek Road, Shaftsbury. Troopers arrived on scene shortly thereafter and began investigating the incident.

During investigation, Troopers learned the operator, Tasha Gratton, was traveling southeast on White Creek Road at the time of the crash. Troopers also suspected Gratton may have been under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Troopers continued the investigation by asking the operator to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, during which Gratton displayed signs of impairment. Gratton was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Gratton was processed for DUI and later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

VSP was assisted by Shaftsbury Fire, Bennington Rescue, and Walt's Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint issued: T23 VSA 674; Operating While Suspended Civilly, T23 VSA 1081(d); Unreasonable and imprudent speed.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/26 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421