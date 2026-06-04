St. Albans Barracks | DUI Drugs & Child Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003498
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth
Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/02/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: 9 Colonial Rd. Fairfax
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Child Endangerment
ACCUSED: Melissa
Gebo
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 2, 2026, at 1801 hours, Vermont State Police
received a call regarding an individual who was intoxicated at the Dollar
General in Fairfax. Investigation revealed that the person of interest, Melissa
Gebo, drove a motor vehicle to the Dollar General with a 7-month-old in the
back seat. Gebo was arrested for suspicion of DUI and processed at the St.
Albans barracks. She was issued a citation for July 21, 2026, at 0800 to answer
to the charge of DUI and Child Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
07/21/2026
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
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