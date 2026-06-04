St. Albans Barracks | DUI Drugs & Child Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2003498

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 06/02/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9 Colonial Rd. Fairfax

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Child Endangerment

ACCUSED: Melissa Gebo

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 2, 2026, at 1801 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an individual who was intoxicated at the Dollar General in Fairfax. Investigation revealed that the person of interest, Melissa Gebo, drove a motor vehicle to the Dollar General with a 7-month-old in the back seat. Gebo was arrested for suspicion of DUI and processed at the St. Albans barracks. She was issued a citation for July 21, 2026, at 0800 to answer to the charge of DUI and Child Endangerment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993