ELI COOPER WINS GOLD AT KARATE MAYNIA 2026

Martial Artist, Point Fighter and member of Team Canada, Eli Cooper proudly displaying his trophy, Gold and Silver medals at Karate Maynia Silver medalist, Eli Cooper, performing Ohan Team Canada athlete Eli Cooper competing at the 2025 WKC World Championships Martial Artist Eli Cooper Featured On Karate Maynia Results Poster Displaying His Trophy, Gold and Silver Medals

Ottawa martial artist earns gold in point fighting, adds two silvers and a fourth-place finish in strong multi-division performance

Competing at Karate Maynia was a great experience. I’m grateful for the additional mat time in preparation for WKC Canadian National Championships.” — Eli Cooper

OTTAWA, CANADA, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa martial artist Eli Cooper delivered another standout performance on the provincial stage, capturing gold in 11–12 Advanced Point Fighting at Karate Maynia 2026 , held Saturday May 2nd at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.Competing against a strong field, Cooper showcased composure and precision across three bouts, earning decisive victories of 5–0, 5–0, and 5–4. Outscoring opponents 15–4 overall for a +11 point differential, underlining both his offensive control and defensive discipline.Beyond his gold medal performance in fighting, Cooper demonstrated his versatility across multiple divisions:Silver — 11–12 Advanced KataSilver — Underbelt Open Musical Forms (Bo)4th Place — 11–12 Advanced Weapons (Bo)The results continue a strong 2026 campaign for Cooper, who has consistently delivered podium finishes across Ontario and Quebec while competing in both technical and combat disciplines.“Competing at Karate Maynia was a great experience.,” said Cooper. “I’m grateful for the additional mat time in preparation for WKC Canadian National Championships .”Eli trains at Douvris Martial Arts Orleans under the guidance of Head Coach Sensei Ben Clarke, with Sensei Dante Lorusso (point fighting), Sensei Rose Rhéaume (kata and Chinese/softstyle), and Sensei Justin Lui (weapons/Bo), whose combined expertise continues to shape his development across both kata and point fighting.His performance at Karate Maynia builds on a growing list of accomplishments over the past year, including:Gold and Silver at the WKC Ontario Provincial ChampionshipsGrand Championship honours at Cobra International and Le Buck D'OrDouble Gold at the Ontario Provincial Martial Arts Championships and STK Master of the RingMultiple Gold medal performances across regional and national-level events.With continued success across disciplines, Cooper is establishing himself as a martial artists on the rise, combining technical skill, competitive intensity, and a disciplined approach to training.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.