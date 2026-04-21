ELI COOPER WINS GOLD AT WKC ONTARIO PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Canada athlete Eli Cooper competing at the 2025 WKC World Championships Martial Artist Eli Cooper Qualified for WKC National Canadian Championships Ottawa Athlete Eli Cooper performs Ohan at the 2026 WKC Ontario Provincial Championships

Ottawa martial artist wins gold and silver, qualifying in 5 divisions for WKC Canada Nationals in Ottawa, May 14–16.

I’m grateful to my coaches and teammates for their support. Provincials was a great experience against strong competitors, and I’m ready to get to work for Nationals.” — Eli Cooper

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martial artist Eli Cooper delivered a strong all-around performance at the WKC Ontario Provincial Championships , earning a gold and silver medal while qualifying in all five divisions for the upcoming WKC Canada National Championships.Cooper captured gold in Boys 12–13 Chinese/Softstyle Forms, demonstrating precision, control, and expression in one of the event’s most technical divisions.In Boys 12–13 Point Fighting +60 kg, Cooper earned silver, posting a 2–1 record and outscoring opponents 18–5, highlighting his composure and tactical execution across three bouts.Competing against deep fields of competitors, Cooper also recorded:4th place — Boys 12–13 Classical Forms (field of 21)5th place — Boys 12–13 Hardstyle Forms (field of 21)5th place — Boys 12–13 Open / Musical Weapons (Bo)“I’m grateful to my coaches and teammates for their support. Provincials was a great experience against strong competitors, and I’m ready to get to work for Nationals.”Eli trains at Douvris Martial Arts Orleans under the guidance of Head Coach Sensei Ben Clarke, with Sensei Dante Lorusso (point fighting), Sensei Rose Rhéaume (kata and Chinese/softstyle), and Sensei Justin Lui (weapons/Bo).The top eight athletes in each division qualified for the WKC Canada National Championships, set for May 14–16, 2026, in Ottawa, Ontario, where Cooper will compete across all five divisions.With qualification secured across forms, weapons, and fighting, Cooper now turns his focus to Nationals as he continues his pursuit of selection to Team Canada and the WKC World Championships.The WKC Ontario Provincial Championships serve as a key step in the national team pathway, with performances here helping determine advancement toward international competition.Cooper’s results highlight his versatility across multiple disciplines and his ability to perform under pressure, positioning him as a strong competitor heading into Nationals.

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