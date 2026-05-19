ELI COOPER QUALIFIES FOR TEAM CANADA, ADVANCES TO WKC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN SPAIN

Team Canada athlete Eli Cooper competing at the 2025 WKC World Championships Team Canada, Martial Artist Eli Cooper qualified for WKC World Championships in Spain

Ottawa martial artist earns National team selection in Point Fighting and Chinese Soft Style, set to compete at 2026 Worlds

Representing Team Canada at the World Championships in Spain is a huge honour. I’m grateful to my coaches, teammates and family. I’m focused on performing at my best in Spain.” — Eli Cooper

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa martial artist Eli Cooper has qualified to represent Team Canada and will compete at the 2026 WKC World Championships in Chiclana, Cádiz, Spain, following a strong performance at the WKC Canada National Championships 2026 held May 14–16 at the RA Centre.Cooper earned National team selection in both Boys 12–13 Point Fighting (+60kg) and Chinese Soft Style, marking a significant milestone in his development and positioning him to compete against the world’s top athletes this October.The qualification was anchored by a silver medal performance in Chinese Soft Style, where Cooper demonstrated precision, control, and expression.In Point Fighting, Cooper secured his place on Team Canada with a strong 4th-place finish, compiling a 3–2 record across five bouts. He recorded wins of 10–0, 5–3, and 6–4, finishing with a 23–21 scoring margin (+2 differential) against elite National competition.Further reinforcing his depth across disciplines, Cooper also earned alternate positions in additional divisions:1st Alternate — Boys 12–13 Classical Kata (5th overall)2nd Alternate — Boys 12–13 Open / Musical Weapons (Bo) (6th overall)He also placed 10th in Boys 12–13 Hardstyle Kata.“Qualifying to represent Team Canada and compete at the World Championships in Spain is a huge honour,” said Cooper. “I’m grateful to my coaches—Senseis Ben Clarke, Dante Lorusso, Rose Rhéaume, and Justin Lui —along with my teammates and family at Douvris Martial Arts. I’m focused on continuing to improve and preparing to perform at my best in Spain.”Cooper’s qualification continues a strong 2026 season that includes multiple gold medal performances, a Grand Championship title, and consistent success across major provincial and national events. His ability to compete—and succeed—across forms, weapons, and fighting divisions continues to distinguish him among Canada’s top young martial artists.He will now represent Canada at the World Karate Commission World Championships from October 24–30, 2026, competing on the international stage against top athletes from around the world.

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