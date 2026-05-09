I-25 concrete panel repairs to begin May 11

Colorado Springs — Beginning Monday, May 11, crews will perform a two week-long concrete panel repair operation on a one-mile segment of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs (Mile Point 141 to 142) near the US Highway 24/Cimmaron Street Interchange. Motorists traveling along I-25 will encounter various lane closures overnight between MP 141 and 142, May 11 to May 14 and May 17 to 21. Lane closures can be expected in both the north- and southbound lanes. Delays will be minimal.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning May 11, motorists will encounter overnight road work on I-25 from MP 141 to 142 near US 24/Cimmaron Street:

Working hours will be from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday (May 11 to May 14) and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday (May 17 to May 21)

Various lane and shoulder closures will take place within the work zone

Speed will be reduced in the work zone

Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time

Map of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs indicating road work near the US Highway 24 Interchange.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!