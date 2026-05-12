Electric Buzz Cuts Client Ad Costs by 76.7% With Boutique PPC Management

Electric Buzz Agency reports an average 76.7% reduction in CPC across client campaigns, showing measurable gains in paid search efficiency and lead quality

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Buzz, a boutique pay-per-click management agency headquartered in Atlanta, released performance data from seven client campaigns. The data shows an average cost-per-conversion improvement of 76.7% across industries, including legal services, industrial technology, consumer products, and home services. The results underscore how targeted campaign optimization and fraud prevention measures can substantially improve the return on digital advertising spend for small and mid-sized businesses.

Most people rightfully care the most about the amount of conversions, but just as important is the cost per conversion, which shows the average cost of each conversion. In a scalable and growing sales funnel, it is almost more important to keep this figure in check, and ideally see it decrease, regardless of whether conversions are growing.

Campaign Performance Across Seven Clients

Electric Buzz tracked cost-per-conversion improvements for seven clients over engagement periods ranging from five months to nearly two years. The results, drawn directly from Google Ads account data, are as follows:

• Client A (Legal Services): Over a 13-month engagement beginning January 2025, this firm saw its cost per conversion fall from $646.07 to $22.34, a 96.5% improvement. The campaign generated 610.94 total conversions across 9,750 clicks at a cumulative spend of $18,600.

• Client B (Professional Services): Engaged from August 2024 through February 2026, this client experienced a 94.5% reduction in cost per conversion, from $1,034.98 to $57.24. The account accumulated 612 conversions from 54,000 clicks on a total spend of $40,800.

• Client C (Financial Services): Beginning January 2025, this client reduced cost per conversion from $40.30 to $5.00, an 87.6% improvement. The campaign achieved 1,740 conversions from 10,200 clicks at a cumulative spend of $13,600.

• Client D (Industrial Technology): Despite a high initial cost per conversion of $2,196.13, this client achieved a current rate of $294.40 after a five-month engagement starting October 2025, representing an 86.6% improvement. The campaign delivered 65 conversions from 9,340 clicks at a $35,300 total spend.

• Client E (Consumer Products): Over a 13-month engagement from April 2024, this consumer brand reduced its cost per conversion from $265.12 to $45.78, an 82.7% improvement. The account produced 1,700 conversions across 189,000 clicks at a total spend of $68,420.

• Client F (Legal Services): Engaged since November 2024, this firm improved its cost per conversion from $64.34 to $29.34, a 54.4% reduction. The campaign generated 2,160 conversions from 18,200 clicks at $68,800 in total spend.

• Client G (Engineering Services): The longest-running engagement in the portfolio, spanning from Q2 2024 through Q1 2026, this client saw cost per conversion decrease from $206.64 to $135.45, a 34.5% improvement. The campaign generated 1,070 conversions from 47,600 clicks on a $170,000 total spend.

Lead Quality and Fraud Prevention

In a detailed case study of one fixed-budget client spending approximately $8,000 per month, Electric Buzz documented improvements beyond cost efficiency. Conversions on that account nearly doubled from 32 to 63 per month between August 2025 and January 2026, while cost per conversion dropped from $248.53 to $120.93.

The agency also reported significant gains in lead quality. Unqualified leads fell from 22 over the first two months of the engagement to 9 over the most recent two months, with the final month recording only 4 unqualified leads. Electric Buzz attributed part of this improvement to the deployment of anti-bot software designed to prevent automated interactions with ads, which the agency estimates can waste up to 30% of a campaign’s spend on fraudulent clicks.

About Electric Buzz

Electric Buzz is a PPC management and ads consulting agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. The agency offers month-to-month service with no minimum ad spend and no startup fees, serving clients across Google Ads, YouTube Ads, Microsoft Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and additional digital advertising platforms. Electric Buzz is a subsidiary of JOS. For more information, visit electricbuzz.agency.

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