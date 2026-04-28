A2D, Inc., (dba eCommunity™ Fiber), Named to 2026 Top 40 Most Innovative Companies by Technology Association of Georgia

eCommunity™ Fiber will be showcased at Booth T2 at the Georgia Technology Summit on April 30 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A2D, Inc., the parent company of eCommunity™ Fiber, has been named one of the 2026 Top 40 Most Innovative Companies in Georgia by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). TAG announced the list on April 1, honoring Georgia-based companies driving measurable impact in the state's technology sector.

eCommunity™ Fiber is the flagship open-access network operated by A2D. The company builds, owns, and maintains carrier-neutral fiber infrastructure in underserved communities, then opens the network to qualified internet, TV, and phone providers. Current deployments include residential and business service in Clayton County, Georgia; an ongoing smart-community partnership with the City of Morrow; and a fiber-to-the-home network at Fort Gordon in Augusta. eCommunity™ Military Fiber is also a 2026 awardee under Pennsylvania's BEAD broadband grant program for service in 13 counties.

“We’re proud to have been recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) as one of Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Companies. This award validates the work our team at A2D, Inc and eCommunity™ Fiber is doing to drive meaningful technology impact across the state for innovation that’s built to scale and deliver real outcomes for our clients. We’re grateful to TAG for highlighting Georgia’s innovators, and we’re excited to share what we’re building as we continue growing.” Antwon Alsobrook, CEO, A2D, Inc., and eCommunity™ Fiber.

In the City of Morrow, eCommunity™ Fiber provides the backbone for a citywide smart-community initiative. Deployments include free public Wi-Fi at The District at Southlake Mall, connectivity along the Morrow Walking Trail, LoRaWAN-enabled sensors supporting utility and transportation planning, and a network operations center supporting city services. The infrastructure is designed to assist the city with economic development, improved awareness of city operations, and faster response across public services. The Morrow network is privately funded.

The 2026 Top 40 honorees will be showcased at the Georgia Technology Summit on Wednesday, April 30, 2026, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. eCommunity™ Fiber will exhibit at Booth T2 in the Innovation Pavilion, where attendees can view the open-access network model, the Morrow smart-community deployment, and current coverage across eCommunity™ service areas.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is one of the longest-operating open-access fiber networks in the United States. The company designs, builds, owns, and maintains fiber infrastructure to the home or business, then opens the network to qualified internet, TV, and phone providers. eCommunity™ Fiber is majority-owned and operated by A2D, Inc., in partnership with Antarctica Capital. More information is available at ecommunityfiber.com.

About A2D, Inc.

A2D, Inc. is an open-access, wholesale, fiber-to-the-premise Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) specializing in network development for underserved rural and urban communities. A2D also provides smart-utility infrastructure integration design, construction management, and Internet of Things (IoT) systems integration. A2D is the operator of the eCommunity™ Fiber and EdWAN Wireless networks.

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