Electric Buzz Agency Expands Multi-Platform Ad Services, Adds AEO Solutions, and Introduces New Bundled Pricing

New bundled tiers unify PPC, SEO, and AEO across ten ad platforms with flat-rate monthly pricing starting at $1199

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Buzz, a boutique pay-per-click management and ads consulting agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, today announced a restructured pricing model that consolidates its PPC management, search engine advertising, display ads, shopping ads, and campaign optimization services into unified monthly bundles.

The new structure replaces the agency's previous siloed pricing tiers and delivers integrated ad management across Google Ads, YouTube Ads, Microsoft (Copilot) Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Bing Ads, TruthSocial Ads, TikTok Ads, X Ads, Tumblr Ads, and Reddit Ads, with SEO, keyword strategy, bid optimization, conversion tracking, and GA4 analysis included at every tier.

Alongside the bundled plans, Electric Buzz is introducing Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) as both a standalone service and a component of its most comprehensive package, addressing the rapid shift toward AI-driven search experiences across platforms such as Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Grok.

From Siloed Services to Unified Bundles

Previously, Electric Buzz offered three separate service tracks, SEO Essentials, Google Ads Support, and Technical Consulting, each priced independently and scoped to a single discipline. Under the new model, clients select from tiered PPC management plans that scale with ad spend and include the full spectrum of search, display, shopping, and campaign optimization services in a single monthly fee.

The updated structure is designed for businesses advertising across multiple platforms simultaneously, with SEO and paid search working in tandem rather than in isolation. Instead of managing separate engagements for keyword research, ad copy, bid management, and on-site optimization, clients receive a coordinated strategy under one roof.

New Pricing Tiers

Electric Buzz's restructured pricing includes three PPC management tiers, a standalone SEO package, a standalone AEO entry point, and a comprehensive all-in-one bundle:

• PPC Management (Small) — $549/month: Designed for brands spending under $10,000 per month in ad spend. Includes complete PPC account and campaign management per platform, ad creation and copywriting with creative recommendations, deep keyword and audience targeting with retargeting, bid strategy management, turnkey conversion tracking setup, continuous optimization with A/B testing, and monthly performance meetings.

• PPC Management (Medium) — $749/month: Built for brands with $10,000–$20,000 in monthly ad spend. Includes everything in the Small tier plus advanced account architecture for multiple regions and locations.

• PPC Management (Large) — $899/month: Tailored for brands spending over $20,000 per month. Includes everything in the Medium tier plus ad creative consulting, landing page CRO suggestions, coordination with developers and designers, offline conversion imports, CRM integration guidance, and custom event tracking.

• SEO Essentials — $549/month: A focused SEO package covering keyword research, meta title and description upgrades, URL structure support, CSS/JS page load time improvements, optimized content, on-site behavior flow analysis, and Google Lighthouse fixes.

• Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) — $299/month: A new entry point for businesses building visibility in AI-driven search. Includes AI search visibility optimization, featured placement in AI-generated answers, answer intent mapping, authority building for next-generation search, future-proof market positioning, and brand narrative control across AI platforms.

• PPC, AEO, and SEO Bundle — $1,199/month: The most comprehensive option, combining PPC management, Answer Engine Optimization, and SEO into a single unified strategy designed to own every stage of the search ecosystem with cross-network synergy and the lowest possible acquisition costs.

All plans continue to operate on Electric Buzz's month-to-month basis with no startup fees, no minimum ad spend, and flat-rate agency fees rather than percentage-of-spend pricing.

Why Answer Engine Optimization, and Why Now

The introduction of AEO reflects a fundamental shift in how consumers find information online. As generative AI tools become embedded in search engines and standalone platforms, an increasing share of user queries is answered directly by AI-generated responses rather than traditional blue-link results.

Major brands are already receiving more referral traffic from AI platforms than from conventional organic search, and this shift is expected to reach small and mid-sized businesses in the near term.

By offering AEO as a standalone service at $299 per month, Electric Buzz creates a low-barrier entry point for businesses that want to begin building visibility in AI-driven search without committing to a full-service engagement. For businesses ready for comprehensive coverage, the $1,199 bundle integrates all three disciplines into a single cross-channel strategy.

About Electric Buzz

Electric Buzz is a boutique PPC management and ads consulting agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The agency offers month-to-month service with no minimum ad spend and no startup fees, serving clients across Google Ads, YouTube Ads, Microsoft Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Bing Ads, TruthSocial Ads, TikTok Ads, X Ads, Tumblr Ads, Reddit Ads, and emerging AI advertising platforms. Electric Buzz is a subsidiary of JOS. For more information, visit electricbuzz.agency.

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