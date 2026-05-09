FEMA Review Council Releases Final Report

WASHINGTON – The President’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council today released its Final Report, marking a major milestone in the Administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen FEMA’s mission, operations, and accountability. The Council, established by President Trump, conducted a thorough review of FEMA’s capabilities, challenges, and opportunities for reform.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, FEMA is committed to getting resources directly to the communities and people who need them most,” said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “FEMA is not the first responder, but rather a force multiplier standing shoulder to shoulder with states, tribes, and local governments to ensure rapid and effective recovery. We are driving ahead, transforming FEMA into a streamlined, mission-focused agency that delivers results. Our readiness is stronger than ever, and we are prepared to meet any challenge that comes our way.”

Appointed by President Donald J. Trump, the FEMA Review Council is comprised of senior leaders and disaster response experts from across the nation, including Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and representatives from state and local governments, emergency management, and law enforcement. The Council’s mandate is to advise the President on FEMA’s ability to capably and impartially address disasters, and to recommend changes that best serve the national interest.

Independent of the Council’s work, the Trump Administration has already implemented reforms and improvements to FEMA. Despite a cumulative lapse in DHS funding for more than 100 days, Secretary Mullin’s leadership has driven significant enhancements to FEMA operations, fiscal transparency, fraud prevention, and readiness, resulting in an organization that is leaner, faster, and laser-focused on delivering value to taxpayers and supporting state, local, tribal, and territorial partners before, during, and after disasters.

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