ICE Asks Indiana to Not Release Illegal Alien Serial Rapist

This sexual predator from Mexico was released into our country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Indiana officials to not release an illegal alien serial rapist.

On April 22, 2026, police in Indianapolis arrested Leonel Catalan Torreblanca, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who is the suspect in a decade-long serial rape case and now faces 30 charges including rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement, kidnapping, strangulation, and burglary. His criminal history includes convictions for patronizing a prostitute, voyeurism, and multiple DUIs.

The reported sexual assaults occurred between 2013 and 2024.

“Thanks to the incredible work of the men and women of federal law enforcement, this demented rapist’s ten-year crime spree is over. He is now facing 30 charges including rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement, kidnapping, strangulation, and burglary,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE is asking Indiana officials to hand him over to ICE custody. Indiana cooperates with ICE, so we will be able to work together to get him off our streets and out of our country. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are NOT welcome in the United States.”

Torreblanca first illegally entered the United States at an unknown time and location. ICE arrested him in 2012, but he was released by the Obama Administration. ICE arrested him again in 2017, and he voluntarily returned to Mexico in 2018. He then illegally re-entered the United States – a felony – in 2023 under the Biden Administration.

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