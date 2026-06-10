Homeland Security Task Force Operation Results in Charges for 26 Gang Members in Massachusetts with RICO Violations Related to Five Murders, Drug Trafficking, and Firearm Offenses

Homeland Security Investigations special agents executed eight federal search warrants and arrested 24 alleged violent criminal gang members

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after an investigation led by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) indicted more than two dozen gang members in Massachusetts on charges of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

On June 9th, 26 members of the Trinitarios gang were indicted for violations of RICO – conspiracy to commit murder. These charges encompass five murders and 19 attempted murders, trafficking of dozens of kilograms of drugs, extortion, kidnapping, and robbery. This investigation also led to the apprehension of seven illegal aliens who have either been deported or are currently in deportation proceedings.

Group of Trinitarios in Lawrence, MA

Firearms seized from Trinitarios gang members and associates

Firearms and drugs seized from Trinitarios gang members and associates

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents executed eight federal search warrants and arrested 24 alleged violent criminal gang members.

“Massachusetts communities are safer today after the arrests of 24 alleged members of the Trinitarios. This deadly transnational street gang has inflicted senseless violence and terror upon our communities – from drug trafficking and gun violence to kidnapping and murder – but we are working tirelessly to hold them to account,” said HSI New England Acting Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Grimming. “We’re facing more dangerous, more violent, and more complex crime than ever before, but HSI and the Homeland Security Task Force are ready to meet the challenge.”

Over the past two years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has been relentless in its efforts to dismantle and decimate the Trinitarios in Massachusetts, charging a total of 56 members who are alleged to have committed or participated in 11 murders and 30 attempted murderers.

“It is safe to say that for far too long the Trinitarios have wreaked havoc and instilled fear in our communities. Murders, attempted murders, kidnapping, witness tampering and extortion. The list goes on and on, but that ends today. Their boldness and hubris are quite frankly astounding. It appears the defendants believed they were immune from prosecution. They were wrong,” said U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors in my office, 56 Trinitarios have been taken off the streets and their entire leadership has been decimated.”

Under President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14159, DHS and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are taking a whole of government approach by setting up Homeland Security Task Forces across the nation. HSTFs will bolster the fight against organized crime as it creates a unified effort to fight the transnational criminal gangs and cartels that have led a reign of terror on our hemisphere.

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