WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Violent Assailants, Drug Traffickers, and Other Violent Criminals

Nearly 70% of criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE have been charged or arrested for a crime in the United States

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for aggravated assault with a weapon, battery, and drug trafficking, among other crimes.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE were hard at work arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for aggravated assault with a weapon, battery, making a terrorist threat, and drug trafficking,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We are fulfilling the President’s mandate from the American people to remove criminals from our country. Despite the threats, doxing, and harassment from anti-ICE rioters and smears from sanctuary politicians, ICE will NOT slow down its mission to make America safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Emma Soriano, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for TWO counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and cocaine possession in Fairfax, Virginia.

Adin Guevara-Arevalo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for assault/second-degree battery in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Naun Martinez-Zuniga, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for FOUR counts of illegal re-entry, making a terrorist threat, theft of property, TWO counts of possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance – cocaine in San Antonio, Texas.

Jesus Alcaraz-Ponce, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for drug conspiracy – cocaine in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Jose Luiz Valenzia-Oviedo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony drug possession in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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