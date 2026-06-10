DHS Directs ICE to Deport Aliens Who Vote in American Elections

The Immigration and Nationality Act directs the removal of aliens who illegally vote in American elections

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after DHS General Counsel James Percival directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enforce stricter penalties, including deportation, for aliens who illegally vote in American elections.

In a letter to ICE leadership, DHS points out that the Immigration and Nationality Act directs the removal of aliens who illegally vote or make a false claim to U.S. citizenship, which often go hand-in-hand. These provisions even allow for the removal of aliens legally in the U.S. if they illegally participate in our elections. A criminal conviction is not required to invoke these provisions.

“The importance of free, fair, and honest elections is without question. Echoing the words of President Trump, ‘the right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election,’” said DHS General Counsel James Percival. “Illegal voting by aliens dilutes the votes of American citizens and undermines our democracy. It must have consequences.”

This directive will help to further implement policies like those that President Donald J. Trump enacted with Executive Order 14248, Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections, signed on March 25, 2025. That order directs actions across the federal government, including with regard to verifying voter eligibility, grant administration, information-sharing, enforcement of federal integrity laws, improving voting systems, and criminal prosecution of unlawful voting by aliens.

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