GuliKit Launches Anti-Drift TMR Replacement Joysticks for Joy-Con 2

GuliKit Joy-Con 2 TMR Replacement Joystick Set, designed as a 1:1 replacement module for Joy-Con 2. GuliKit Joy-Con 2 TMR Replacement Joystick Set, designed as a 1:1 replacement module for Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers. GuliKit Joy-Con 2 TMR Replacement Joystick Set supports drop-in installation without soldering or circuit modification.

The 1:1 replacement joystick set uses TMR technology to help prevent stick drift and improve long-term reliability for Joy-Con 2 users.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GuliKit today announced the global launch of its Joy-Con 2 TMR replacement Joystick set , one of the first replacement joystick sets for Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers to feature anti-drift magnetic TMR technology.Designed specifically for Joy-Con 2, the new joystick set offers a high-precision, anti-drift solution for players seeking a longer-lasting and more reliable alternative to traditional carbon film joystick modules.Stick drift has long been one of the most common issues faced by Nintendo Switch players. The original Joy-Con relied on traditional carbon film joystick modules, which are prone to wear over time and can eventually lead to drift and unstable input.To address this, GuliKit previously introduced the world’s first Hall Effect replacement thumbstick for Joy-Con, bringing anti-drift electromagnetic joystick technology to the market and earning strong recognition from players worldwide.Building on that success, GuliKit later upgraded its first-generation Joy-Con replacement joystick with next-generation TMR technology, delivering improved precision, less power consumption and better stability. The upgraded version also introduced interchangeable thumbstick caps in black, red, white, and blue, offering players both better performance and more customization options.Although Joy-Con 2 introduces new hardware, it still uses traditional carbon film joystick modules, meaning stick drift remains a potential issue over time. Drawing on years of experience in electromagnetic joystick development, GuliKit now brings its latest TMR technology to Joy-Con 2 with the launch of the Joy-Con 2 TMR Replacement Joystick Set.Built as a true 1:1 replacement for the original joystick module, the set installs using the same structure and dimensions as the original, requiring no soldering or circuit modification. Users can simply replace the original joystick following the standard installation process and complete calibration within the Switch 2 system.Powered by advanced TMR sensor technology, the joystick set delivers anti-drift performance, longer lifespan, higher precision, better stability, and lower power consumption. It effectively prevents stick drift and jitter caused by wear in traditional carbon film potentiometer, delivering a more stable, precise, and responsive gaming experience.As a leading force in the global electromagnetic joystick industry, GuliKit designs and manufactures all of its joystick modules in-house through fully automated production facilities. Its core joystick technologies are independently developed and protected by global patents.The company holds dozens of patents across major markets including the United States, Europe, Japan, and China, establishing a strong global intellectual property portfolio.Today, GuliKit is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and solution providers for electromagnetic joysticks. In addition to its own gaming products, the company also supplies joystick components, technical solutions, and full manufacturing services to major gaming hardware brands, such as Corsair, Scuf, ROG, and many more, continuing to drive innovation across the gaming industry.PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTSDesigned Specifically for Joy-Con 2The GuliKit Joy-Con 2 TMR Replacement Joystick Set is designed exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2, ensuring precise compatibility with the latest controller structure.True 1:1 Drop-in ReplacementThe module matches the original joystick in size and internal structure, allowing for direct 1:1 drop-in replacement without any circuit modification.Installation follows the same process as replacing the original joystick, making repairs easier and more accessible for users. Once installed, a quick system calibration inside Switch 2 completes the setup.Next-Generation TMR Electromagnetic Joystick TechnologyUnlike traditional carbon film joysticks, TMR joysticks operate using a non-contact sensing method, significantly reducing physical wear and extending overall lifespan.This results in smoother movement, higher precision, and improved long-term stability while effectively preventing stick drift and stick jitter caused by worn carbon film components.Compared with Hall Effect joysticks, TMR technology also offers higher sensitivity, better stability, and lower power consumption helping improve battery efficiency for Joy-Con 2.Advanced Magnetic Interference ProtectionJoy-Con 2 uses a magnetic snap-on attachment system with built-in magnets, creating unique challenges for joystick stability and anti-interference performance.To solve this, GuliKit developed a dual-layer anti-magnetic interference design:1. Optimized Internal StructureUsing computer magnetic field simulation tool, GuliKit redesigned the internal structure to position the TMR sensor farther away from the console’s magnetic components.2. Alloy Housing ShieldingThe outer housing uses iron-based alloy materials to provide additional shielding against external magnetic interference.This dual-protection approach ensures performance equivalent to the original joystick, with no functional impact from the console’s magnetic structure.Real-world testing confirms that after installation and calibration, the joystick performs just like the original—stable, accurate, and fully reliable.AVAILABILITY AND PRICINGThe GuliKit Joy-Con 2 TMR Replacement Joystick Set will officially launch globally on May 12, 2026, with first availability on Amazon US, followed by simultaneous release across multiple European Amazon marketplaces and Amazon UK.United StatesMSRP: $19.99 USDEuropeMSRP: €19.99 EURUnited KingdomMSRP: £16.99 GBPConsumers can purchase the GuliKit Joy-Con 2 TMR Replacement Joystick Set through Amazon and authorized retail partners worldwide, with official product support and after-sales service included.Additional purchase links and regional availability updates will be announced through GuliKit’s official website and social media channels.ABOUT GULIKITGuliKit is a global leader in gaming hardware innovation, known for pioneering breakthrough controller technologies including anti-drift Hall Effect joysticks, Maglev vibration motors, and next-generation TMR electromagnetic joystick systems.The company also developed its proprietary Hyperlink 2 ultra-low-latency Bluetooth technology, delivering some of the fastest response times and lowest input latency in the industry.By continuously pushing the boundaries of controller technology, GuliKit is redefining how players experience games—making gaming smoother, easier, and more enjoyable for players worldwide.Driven by innovation, product quality, and user experience, GuliKit remains committed to bringing cutting-edge gaming technology to the global gaming community.

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