NEBRASKA, May 9 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District advanced two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Jennifer A. Huxoll of Palmyra and Jennifer A. Panko-Rahe of Syracuse.

The Third Judicial District consists of Landcaster County. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Jodi L. Nelson.