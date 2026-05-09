Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District
NEBRASKA, May 9 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District
LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District advanced two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Jennifer A. Huxoll of Palmyra and Jennifer A. Panko-Rahe of Syracuse.
The Third Judicial District consists of Landcaster County. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Jodi L. Nelson.
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