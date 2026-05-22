NEBRASKA, May 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Hosts HUD Secretary Turner; Highlights Opportunity in Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen hosted United States Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner in Nebraska to highlight ongoing efforts to make homes more affordable, boost development of workforce housing, and to create major community and economic revival in rural and urban communities across the state through the Opportunity Zones Initiative.

“Nebraska’s great potential and great collaboration – local, state, federal – was on full display during Secretary Turner’s visit,” said Gov. Pillen. “I’m really proud of our state, and I can’t thank the Secretary enough for visiting and taking the time to hear directly from the people of Nebraska. I believe if we keep working together, get the heavy hand of government out of the way, and create a framework of policies that allows Nebraskans to succeed, the potential of our state is endless.”

“Nebraska leaders are answering President Trump’s call to lower the cost of homeownership and drive meaningful community revitalization across the nation, and we are glad to partner with them in that effort,” said HUD Secretary Scott Turner. The visits to Omaha and Fremont with Governor Pillen offered a firsthand look at the progress being made in Nebraska. I appreciated the opportunity to hear directly from state leaders and housing industry professionals about the challenges families face and how this Administration’s policies are making a difference for Nebraskans. HUD is committed to working alongside our state and local partners here to increase affordable housing options, encourage investment in underserved areas, and assist more Americans in reaching homeownership.”

Thursday’s visit began in downtown Omaha at Creighton University where Gov. Pillen and Sec. Turner hosted a Mortgage Affordability Roundtable with business leaders, community stakeholders, and policymakers to highlight efforts to make homes more affordable, cut bureaucratic red tape, and revitalize underdeveloped communities across our state and country.

“I agree 100% with Secretary Turner: We have to put the American Dream of owning a home within reach for the next generation. HUD, under the Secretary’s leadership as part of President Trump’s Administration, is doing some amazing things to make housing more affordable, increase supply, and get government overregulation out of the way,” said Gov. Pillen.

Following the roundtable, Gov. Pillen and Sec. Turner were joined by Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. for a tour of the dynamic Highlander Accelerator neighborhood. The tour included stops at the Charles Drew Health Center, the Micro Market, the Community Greenhouse, and a tour of a housing unit in the area before conducting a joint press conference.

The final stop of the tour was in Fremont, where Gov. Pillen and Sec. Turner hosted an Opportunity Zones and Workforce Housing Listening Session with local leaders, business representatives, and workforce housing experts from Nebraska.

“The root of HUD’s mission is to lift Americans into prosperity and opportunity,” said Gov. Pillen. “Through the Opportunity Zones initiative – which we highlighted in North Omaha and Fremont – the state of Nebraska is working with federal, public, and private partners to create investment in our communities, both rural and urban. It’s a mission we can all get behind.”

Mortgage Affordability Roundtable/Creighton University

Highlander Accelerator Tour

Opportunity Zones and Workforce Housing Listening Session

Opportunity Zones and Workforce Housing Listening Session