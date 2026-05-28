NEBRASKA, May 28 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints OPD Executive Deputy Chief Gray to Lead Nebraska Crime Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Scott Gray as executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice (i.e. Crime Commission). Gray, a decorated 30-year veteran of the Omaha Police Department, will assume his role with the agency on Aug. 9. He succeeds Bryan Tuma, who announced his retirement from the Crime Commission in April.

Since 2021, Gray has served as OPD’s executive deputy chief and commands the Uniform Patrol Bureau. In that role, he leads nearly 550 sworn officers and civilian staff and manages a significant portion of OPD’s overall budget. In addition to officer response strategy and tactical oversight, Gray also has experience with policy research and development, compliance measures, leadership development and community outreach. He is the designated acting chief in the absence of the chief of police.

“Deputy Chief Gray brings significant law enforcement experience to the Crime Commission,” said Gov. Pillen. “He’s a dedicated public servant who understands first-hand the impact of the Commission’s functions and programs and will ensure they continue to be administered for the benefit of Nebraska’s citizens.”

Gray was awarded OPD’s Distinguished Service Medal this year and has previously been awarded the department’s Medal of Valor and the Police Lifesaving Medal for his involvement in two separate active shooter incidents.

Gray has a master’s degree in management and organizational leadership from the American Military University. His bachelor’s degree is in criminal justice.

This appointment is subject to approval by the Nebraska Legislature.