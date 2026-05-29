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Gov. Pillen Signs Executive Order Tackling Antisemitism in State’s Public Education System

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced a landmark executive order to further eradicate antisemitism. This order builds on prior actions by the Governor by requiring reporting, prevention and educational requirements throughout the state’s education system. At today’s signing event, Gov. Pillen stood with Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, state senators and faith leaders supporting the new measures.

“Since the horrific attacks on Israel, we have seen an unacceptable surge in antisemitism across our nation, particularly on our high school and college campuses,” said Gov. Pillen. “In Nebraska, we do not tolerate hate, and our position has never waivered.”

Previous actions by the Governor have included an order to all state code agencies requiring utilization of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism when investigating complaints of harassment and discrimination. He also joined more than two dozen other governors in urging the passage of the Antisemitism Awareness Act in the U.S. Senate.

The current executive order will require that the state’s public education system and institutions of higher learning also adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism and mandates completion of an annual report to the Governor by Sept. 1 outlining all antisemitic incidents, findings, and investigation outcomes from the previous academic year. Additionally, the Department of Education is directed to provide both public and nonpublic schools with statewide professional development resources and supplemental curricula aligned with state standards covering the Holocaust, the State of Israel, and pre- and post- revolution Jewish American history.

“Hatred thrives where history is forgotten,” noted Gov. Pillen. “Our schools must be sanctuaries of learning, safety and mutual respect.”

Adam Beren, founder of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), has worked collaboratively with the state in developing meaningful policy changes to protect students and communities, including through legislation like LB538, which was introduced in the last legislative session. While that bill did not advance, the Governor’s order now enforces many of the initiatives that were included within.

“The cesspool that we know about that goes on social media – our young people are just getting influenced by these messages that we can’t believe they are taking in,” said Beren. “It’s happening on antisemitism and other issues. In our schools it’s happening. Our kids are being taught things we wouldn’t want them to learn.”

Speaking on behalf of Nebraska’s Jewish community, CEO Bob Goldberg of the Jewish Federation of Omaha also highlighted the steep rise in antisemitic attacks, which have given way to an increased need for security.

“That is why this executive order matters. It moves us from reaction to prevention – through education, awareness, and accountability. By establishing statewide reporting and educational requirements, Nebraska is taking a proactive stand to ensure antisemitism is recognized early and addressed before it escalates.”

Other attendees included retired Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha, Tom Venzor, executive director of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, and Nate Grasz, executive director of the Nebraska Family Alliance. Collectively, these leaders have been strong advocates for religious freedom, human dignity, and moral foundations for families throughout Nebraska.

“When antisemitism rises, when any faith community is targeted, the freedom and dignity of all people are threatened,” said Grasz. “We stand together today to say clearly, that there is no place for religious hatred in Nebraska. There is no substitute for the enduring promise of religious liberty for all.”

The Governor’s executive order is available here: Executive Order No. 26-14: Establishing Statewide Reporting, Prevention, and Educational Requirements Regarding Antisemitism in Nebraska’s Public Education System





Gov. Pillen





Bob Goldberg, Jewish Federation of Omaha





Nate Grasz, Nebraska Family Alliance





Gov. Pillen and Sec. of State Evnen sign executive order





Governor Pillen, state senators, faith leaders