NEBRASKA, May 9 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Katrina Cerveny, NEMA, 402-326-3179

Gov. Pillen Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Wildfire Damage

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen requested that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration related to severe wildfires that impacted the state from March through April. The funding will assist with covering the cost of damage to public infrastructure that occurred as a result of the Morrill, Cottonwood, Ashby and Minor fires. More than 821,000 acres were burned in those four fires.

The request includes Arthur, Garden, Grant, Lincoln, and Morill counties and would help cover damage to roads, bridges, and power infrastructure. Power infrastructure was the most impacted, with fires burning through transmission corridors and distribution systems.

“As Nebraska faced historic wildfires, the people of our state came together to jumpstart the recovery process,” said Gov. Pillen. “I’m submitting my request for a disaster declaration to the White House and FEMA. We appreciate President Trump’s attention to this matter and his long-standing support of our state when we have requested disaster recovery funding.”

Preliminary damage estimates by FEMA and NEMA have reached nearly $9.7 million, with state officials saying federal assistance is needed to support long-term recovery efforts.

“Since these fires, we’ve been blessed beyond measure to see the outpouring of support – and load after load of hay – cross county and state lines to support ranching families and communities in the Sandhills, added Gov. Pillen. “Nebraskans are tough as nails, and we’ll get through this moment together.”