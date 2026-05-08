Watch: CCWF marks Teacher Appreciation Week

At Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla, Teacher Appreciation Week is a way to highlight success and teamwork.

“I think my teaching staff here at (CCWF) Sierra Vista Adult School stands out the most because we have a lot of good teamwork. Everyone supports each other,” said acting Principal M. Quintana. “We see each other every day, and we are able to lean on each other for everything.”

Teachers at the school said it’s nice to be acknowledged for their work.

“Being recognized for Teachers Week is very cool,” said R. Rinehart, a teacher. “Every single day when I show up here, I’m ready to go. I have a message to share, an idea of where we’re going and a purpose.”

As an instructor, Rinehart said the work is rewarding but it’s also nice to be recognized.

“You know, I’m pretty confident I’m doing a great job on a regular basis. But to have your peers, maybe your leaders, recognize that means a lot. It’s a great reinforcement for me and keeps me going every day.”

Watch the video (story continues below):

Teachers: From books to body shop

For auto body instructor R. Robertson, sharing his knowledge and experience with incarcerated students means they will have a better chance during reentry. He also sees his efforts as helping the industry find qualified workers.

“I’ve chosen to become an educator because all the years of my trade experience. I decided to step back from that and bring it to the place where industry needed these types of people,” he said. “I figured if I came here and (taught) people to learn my trade, they (then) take it back and be successful.”

Teacher Appreciation Week is a time to honor and recognize those who help people change their lives through education.

“It’s a very thankless job, so a lot of heartache goes into (this),” said Robertson. “But when we’re recognized, it feels like a very nice moment to be seen for what we actually do.”

Quintana credits teachers with making a difference in the lives of so many.

“I need my teachers to know they are valued. They are the school,” she said. “They are the heart of this place. And without them, our students wouldn’t be as successful as they are. Thank you for everything you do.”

Video by Christopher Medina, Director (Specialist), TV Communications Center

Story by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

CCWF teachers are making a difference

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