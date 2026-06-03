Empowering Rehabilitation Through Sports: CDCR, Angel City FC and Twinning Project Complete Second Cohort at CIW

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the Twinning Project and Angel City Football Club (ACFC) completed its second of two cohorts of a leadership soccer program at the California Institution for Women (CIW). Today’s Culmination event celebrated program participants and included a soccer tournament, remarks, gifts and visits with the participants’ guests.

“CIW continues to see the positive impact of this partnership with Angel City FC and the Twinning Project. Incarcerated participants benefit from the opportunity to build valuable skills to prepare for successful reentry into their communities.” Shaun Ward, Supervisor of Correctional Education Programs – Principal (A)

BIGGER PICTURE: Since its inception in 2018, the Twinning Project has focused on partnering incarcerated populations with professional sports clubs around the world, offering coaching and education programs that create pathways to employment and help reduce reoffending. The organization has previously collaborated with soccer clubs in Great Britain and the United States, but this marked the first time it has worked with a U.S. football club.

TWINNING PROJECT DETAILS: The project aims to reduce recidivism by preparing incarcerated individuals for life beyond incarceration. Through soccer, participants build confidence, resilience and skills while strengthening themselves, their environment, and their communities.

“The launch of the Twinning Project at CIW represents a truly significant step in our global mission. Sport is a powerful tool for rehabilitation, building confidence, teamwork, and resilience,’ says Hilton Freund, MBE Global CEO of the Twinning Project. “By partnering with Angel City and CDCR, we are delivering life-changing opportunities, supporting women on their journeys of growth and reintegration, and helping create stronger communities through the positive impact of sport-based criminal justice interventions.”

In 2023, Angel City FC became the first professional women’s sports team to launch a women’s Twinning Project Program in the United States. This intervention program aims to improve incarcerated individuals’ leadership skills and mental and physical health through soccer. Participants engage in weekly three-hour sessions that run for eight weeks. In addition to ACFC soccer clinicians who run the soccer portion, Positive Coaching Alliance facilitated the leadership portion of the program.

“Angel City FC is thrilled to continue supporting the Twinning Project program at CIW. We are grateful for CDCR, Twinning Project and Positive Coaching Alliance, who came together to make this happen. Football is an incredible vehicle for connection and education, and we are excited to continue bringing this opportunity to a facility equally invested in the program’s success,” said Chris Fajardo, Angel City FC Vice President of Community.

In late 2024 and early 2025, the Twinning Project teamed with CDCR and the Golden State Warriors to host three cohorts at the California State Prison, Solano. This latest collaboration is aligned with the CDCR’s ongoing efforts to support rehabilitation and success when incarcerated individuals renter the community.

For more information visit the Twinning Project and Angel City Football Club websites.

Link to photos from completion of second cohort.

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