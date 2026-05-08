Despite rain, California Correctional Institution (CCI) at Tehachapi celebrated staff with their CCi-nco de Mayo Fest held May 5. In […]

The post CCI celebrates staff in Cinco de Mayo style appeared first on Inside CDCR.

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