Watch: Valley State Prison hosts staff appreciation

Valley State Prison in Chowchilla held an all-staff appreciation event May 7. Prison leadership recognized and honored custody, nurses, teachers and support staff.

Watch the video (story continues below):

“Today we’re recognizing staff (as) this is Correctional Officers Week, Nurses Week, Public Service Recognition Week (and Teacher Appreciation Week). So today is a day where we get together and we celebrate staff and all their contributions to the institution. (We) show up for them and show them they matter,” said A. Garcia-Cisneros, Chief Nurse Executive.

Acting Warden O. Bailey was busy working the grill.

“Today I’m putting something special together for them,” he said. “I got some jerk chicken on the grill. I’ve just been out here grilling all morning. We served breakfast this morning to the first watch staff. Came in and cooked fresh burrito for them and fed them right off the grill. Throughout the day, we are feeding second and third watch fresh off the grill. I feel I’m obligated to do this.”

Boosting morale

For staff, these events help foster a better working environment.

“It’s important to boost morale with events like this,” said Lt. J. Reyes, the public information officer.

Leadership said it’s all about showing employees their efforts and hard work are appreciated.

“We love celebrating our team. We really embrace wellness for our staff. This is just one element of what we do to recognize our staff,” said Garcia-Cisneros. “For us, as leaders, we are only as good as our team. This day is to celebrate them.”

Valley State Prison staff appreciation in photos

Video and photos by Chris Medina, Director (specialist), TV Communications Center

Story by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

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