Meet Corinne Eller, wastewater chemist

Wastewater Chemist Corrine Eller, second from left, with Pelican Bay State Prison leadership as she was named employee of the month.

Pelican Bay State Prison (PBSP) at Crescent City recently named Wastewater Chemist Corinne Eller as employee of the month. She also serves as the laboratory director.

Inside CDCR caught up with Eller to discuss her PBSP career and achievements. She’s one of many staff members making a difference. Her efforts are saluted during Public Service Recognition Week observed May 3-9.

Q&A with Corinne Eller, wastewater chemist

Before joining PBSP in 2022, what were you doing?

Prior to joining the prison, I was working at the city water quality laboratory as a laboratory technician.

Why did you choose to join CDCR?

To help me further my knowledge and skills in my current field. My position here allows me to serve as the laboratory director, and I have learned so much from taking on that role. There is a lot more responsibilities to be the Director of an accredited lab.

What is your role at the prison’s Wastewater Treatment Plant?

The wastewater treatment plant has a discharge permit because treated wastewater gets discharged into the ground. They have a permit which regulates certain inorganic properties of the water. My job is to make sure they are not exceeding those limits. The data I provide the operators also helps them see how the treatment plant is functioning and if there are any problems arising.

What do you think is a common misconception about working in an institution?

A common misconception about working in an institution is that it’s an easy job. There is a mental stress load that people carry working at an institution, and I think it is important to be able to have something you like to do outside of work to help destress. It is also a lot more complex than some people realize. There are a lot of moving parts and things that make this place run. My job is not something you would typically think about when you bring up working at an institution, but we keep things moving in wastewater (literally).

What do you enjoy about your job?

I enjoy a lot of things about my job. We are in a very beautiful place, and I am lucky to have such a nice view out of my office windows. My coworkers are also amazing and make work very enjoyable. They have been so supportive of me making improvements to the lab. I also just love science, so getting to do little science experiments every day is the best.

Outside of work, how do you unwind?

I like to hang out at the beach and enjoy kayaking. I also enjoy spending time with friends and family. In the local orchestra, I play the oboe and recently took up beekeeping as a hobby.

Have you had any influential mentors in your life?

I think every person I’ve worked with throughout my career has helped guide me to where I am today and taught me things along the way. My previous boss did mentor me in this field. Having never had any experience in a wastewater lab, she taught me everything I know and helped build me up to take on this position here as a chemist and director of the lab.

What advice do you have for someone considering joining the department?

There are a lot of opportunities in CDCR. It takes a lot to run an institution, and everyone has a role to play. There’s also a lot of opportunities for upward movement and growth in various positions.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I’m just grateful to have the honor of being employee of the month. Since I started, I’ve made a lot of changes to our laboratory to get us accredited with the Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program so we can do our testing in the lab instead of having to send it out to another lab. My supervisors and coworkers have been so supportive of the changes. I’m thankful to have such great supervisors and coworkers around me allowing me to make improvements.

Story by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR Editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

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