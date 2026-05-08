Week in Review: May 8, 2026

In this May 8 Week in Review, we highlight Correctional Officers, Nurses, Teachers and Public Service Recognition Week. Staff also honored fallen Detective Randy Hoppert, and we recap the celebrity-filled SQRC baseball rematch.

Observances

Honoring Correctional Officers, Nurses, Teachers and Public Service Recognition Week

This week we recognize Correctional Officers, Nurses, Teachers and all staff during Public Service Recognition Week. We thank staff across the CDCR, California Correctional Health Care Services, and the California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority.

Public service is not easy. It requires commitment, professionalism, and a steady focus on the mission, often in challenging and complex environments. Whether they are working in our institutions, in a parole office, in the community, in health care settings, or supporting operations behind the scenes, their work matters.

“You play a direct role in maintaining safety, supporting rehabilitation, delivering critical health care, and helping individuals prepare for successful reentry,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “That work has a real impact on communities across California.”

CDCR honors Teacher Appreciation Week

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8), CDCR recognizes the efforts and dedication of educators giving incarcerated students a chance to positively contribute to their communities.

The department has a comprehensive education system for incarcerated individuals. Every institution has accredited adult school offerings for adult basic education, high school diploma, and GED programs.

CDCR institutions also offer secondary education opportunities including:

career and technical education (CTE) programs partnering with local community colleges

and additional distance colleges to provide access to higher education for incarcerated persons.

Within CDCR, there are about 13,000 incarcerated students enrolled in adult basic and secondary education. There are also 4,500 in CTE and more than 10,000 in college.

Governor Newsom proclaims National Teacher Appreciation Week

Staff Spotlight

Meet CAL nurse educator Monique Purdy

During Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week, Monique Purdy is a fitting spotlight for the dual observances through her work mentoring, educating, and supporting nursing staff at Calipatria State Prison (CAL).

What inspired you to join correctional nursing?

I worked as an emergency room nurse and charge nurse for years before joining California Correctional Health Care Services in 2016. My family worked in corrections and encouraged me to consider correctional nursing. The fast-paced environment of emergency medicine helped prepare me to stay calm under pressure and trust my clinical judgment.

What does your role involve today?

I now help support nursing staff through emergency response training, CPR instruction, policy education, and biweekly nursing town halls. I also review mental health-related cases and help identify areas where additional education or guidance may be needed.

What is most rewarding about your role?

Watching nurses gain confidence and excel in skills they once found challenging is the most rewarding part of my job. I enjoy being a resource for staff and helping teams feel more prepared and supported.

Awards

ACA recognizes nursing leader Barbara Barney-Knox

Barbara Barney-Knox is recently received national recognition from the American Correctional Association for excellence in correctional nursing leadership. As statewide chief nurse executive and deputy director of nursing for California Correctional Health Care Services, Barney-Knox leads and supports a workforce of more than 5,000 nurses across California’s correctional system. Colleagues describe her as a transformational leader whose work empowers staff, improves lives, and advances correctional healthcare statewide.

Jasinda Muhammad named Official of the Year Jasinda Muhammad was named the Elizabeth Hill Public Official of the Year by the American Society for Public Administration Sacramento. Muhammad was recognized for more than 31 years of public service and leadership in workforce development, recruitment and organizational effectiveness. Throughout her career with CCHCS, she has led major hiring and workforce initiatives focused on improving recruitment and strengthening operations. The award recognizes public officials who demonstrate excellence in public management and service to their communities.

CIW hosts inaugural Clover Award ceremony

The California Institution for Women (CIW) in Corona hosted its inaugural Clover Award ceremony. This event recognized custody, medical and non-custody staff for their contributions.

The Clover Award was created to recognize staff who demonstrate everyday integrity, service and professionalism. Recipients are nominated and selected by the incarcerated population.

The first Clover Award winner is Aarolyn Haynes, staff services analyst.

Special attendees included Gena Jones, Director of the Division of Adult Institutions, and Kathleen Ratliff, Associate Director for Female Programs and Services. Velda Dobson-Davis was credited with bringing the event to CIW.

Upward Mobility

Juan Bugarin, assigned acting Warden, North Kern State Prison

Sonia Padilla, assigned acting Warden, California Institution for Women

*Listed in alphabetical order by last name

In Our Institutions

CCWF celebrates teachers At Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla, Teacher Appreciation Week is a way to highlight success and teamwork. See how CCWF marked Teacher Appreciation Week in this video:

SQRC Giants host celebrity-filled baseball rematch

San Quentin Giants recently hosted a rematch against the Love Baseball Team at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center (SQRC).

The game brought together players, staff and supporters for a day focused on teamwork and rehabilitation.

The event also featured appearances from Jon Hamm and Will Ferrell, who joined the Love team during the game. Spectators gathered along the field as the San Quentin Giants secured an 8-5 victory.

The ongoing partnership between the Giants and outside teams promotes sportsmanship, communication and mentorship. Organizers said the games also support rehabilitation and personal growth.

Look for an upcoming expanded story on Inside CDCR

Valley State Prison thanks staff

Valley State Prison leaders thanked all staff during an appreciation event for all shifts. From breakfast to lunch, the warden worked the grill.

Watch the video:

Riverside High School students tour CTF/SVSP

Riverside High School Law and Protective Services (LAPS) Academy students toured the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) and Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP). The April 27 visit provided students with a firsthand look at career opportunities within California’s correctional system.

“Providing students with direct exposure to correctional environments allows them to better understand the complexity and purpose behind our work at CTF,” said acting Warden C. Rojas. “These tours highlight the diverse career paths within CDCR and reinforce the importance of public service, accountability, and rehabilitation in strengthening our communities.”

The students were guided through both institutions, providing an overview of daily operations and facilitating discussions on career pathways. The tour highlighted collaboration among disciplines to maintain institutional safety while supporting rehabilitative programs.

In the Community

SATF/COR staff support fallen brother in blue

The Honor Guard from the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF) along with California State Prison-Corcoran (COR) administrative staff and CDCR executives attended the April 28 funeral of Tulare County Sheriff’s Detective Randy Hoppert in Porterville.

Undersecretary Jason Johnson joined hundreds of law enforcement officers, family members and the community to honor Hoppert’s life, service and sacrifice.

Hoppert was killed in the line of duty April 9 while responding to an eviction notice call with fellow deputies. Authorities said the suspect opened fire during the incident, striking Hoppert as he provided backup to other officers. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Rehabilitation

FCRP Sacramento hosts therapeutic garden day

Participants at the Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) in Sacramento recently came together for Garden Day, a wellness-focused event designed to encourage creativity, connection, and time outdoors.

During the event, participants planted vegetables and flowers, painted commemorative rocks, and created a fairy garden in the backyard space.

The garden also features artwork displayed throughout the area, helping transform the outdoor space into a therapeutic environment

“Garden Day was created to encourage participants to spend time outdoors while learning about plants, vegetables, and the benefits of gardening,” said Nicole Brock, program director at FCRP Sacramento.

In the Media

Kim Kardashian Visits Women’s Prison Hospice Yard Kim Kardashian shares a deeply moving experience after visiting incarcerated women caring for hospice patients in Chowchilla.

Years behind bars, a chance to change. Rethinking justice in California prisions. When someone commits a serious crime, the focus usually turns to punishment.

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