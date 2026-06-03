Kern Valley State Prison celebrates Nurses Week 2026

Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) in Delano recently celebrated Nurses Week 2026 with food, fun and entertainment. According to organizers, it was a week filled with appreciation, laughter and teamwork. The weeklong observance demonstrated why celebrating health care staff truly matters.

At Kern Valley, Nurses Week has become a well-loved tradition. This year, the supervising registered nurse II team, supervisors, leadership and partners across the institution created a memorable week. The events focused on recognizing the hardworking health care professionals and support staff who keep the institution moving every day.

This year’s celebration blended appreciation with humor, friendly competition and plenty of food.

Here’s how the week unfolded:

Monday: Donuts and Coffee Day: Coffee and donuts were offered in Delta Visiting. Staff gathered before shifts to enjoy breakfast treats, reconnect with coworkers, and officially begin Nurses Week.

Tuesday: All-staff Appreciation Day: In partnership with California Correctional Peace Officers Association, day featured sandwiches and snacks.

Wednesday: Nacho/Salsa Day Fiesta: Delta Visiting was transformed into a nacho and salsa celebration with chips, toppings and salsa contest.

Thursday: KVSP’s Got Talent: A highlight of the week offered hamburgers, hot dogs and the return of the talent show.

Friday: Union Day: The week concluded, bringing staff together with food, appreciation and laughter.

Behind the Scenes: True team effort

Every event, decoration, meal setup, playlist, table arrangement, and activity was made possible by the dedication and hard work of organizers. They worked behind the scenes to make the week special.

By California Correctional Health Care Services, Kern Valley State Prison

Submitted by Lt. J. Hernandez

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more awards and appreciation stories.