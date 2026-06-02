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Eel River hosts 18th Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercise

The 18th annual Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercise was successfully conducted by CAL FIRE personnel assigned to Eel River Conservation Camp.

The exercise prepares incarcerated hand crews for the physical and operational demands associated with wildland fire suppression activities.

Incarcerated hand crews do a four-mile hike in full gear during the Eel River fire preparedness exercise.
Shelter deployment training with hand crews at Eel River Fire Preparedness Exercise.
Cutting through thick brush.

During the exercise, the fire crews, wearing full personal protective equipment, completed a four-mile hike while carrying assigned fire equipment. Crews also participated in line construction operations through thick vegetation while receiving hands-on instruction and practical drills involving emergency fire shelter deployment procedures.

This year’s training exercise was conducted on property owned by Green Diamond Resource Company. The location provided realistic terrain and vegetation conditions consistent with active wildland fire assignments, allowing crews to train under conditions similar to those encountered during emergency incidents.

Crews participating included:

  • Eel River Conservation Camp crews 1, 3, 4
  • Fortuna Center, California Conservation Corps crew 1
  • Mendocino Center, Willits, California Conservation Corps crews 1A, 1B
  • High Rock Conservation Camp crews 1-5
  • Chamberlin Creek Conservation Camp crews 1-5
  • Cal Guard, California Military Department, CNA 11Bravo

Throughout the exercise, emphasis was placed on maintaining effective communication between crew members and assigned CAL FIRE captains. Clear communication is essential to ensure crew safety, operational effectiveness, and accountability during field operations.

Tool-out training at the fire preparedness exercise at Eel River Conservation Camp.
Tool-out training at the fire preparedness exercise at Eel River Conservation Camp.
Crews prepare to cut through thick underbrush.

Captains were reminded of the importance of maintaining constant supervision, retaining control of assigned crews, and ensuring accurate accountability of all personnel during all phases of the exercise.

The exercise provided valuable training opportunities to reinforce physical preparedness, fire line safety, teamwork, and emergency response procedures necessary for successful wildland fire operations.

Story by Sgt. Tijerina, Eel River Conservation Camp
Submitted by Lt. W. Whitley, Sierra Conservation Center

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Eel River hosts 18th Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercise

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