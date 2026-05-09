Derby Barracks/Missing Person Attention Orleans/Rutland/Addison Counties
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE: MISSING PERSON
CASE#: 26A5002443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/8/26 at 1139 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Unknown, possibly Orleans, Rutland or Addison Counties, VT
MISSING PERSON: Stefani Cruz
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sanford, NC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/8/26 the State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a missing person. Family members of Stefani Cruz called the Vermont State Police to report Cruz was due to travel back to NC on 5/6 but did not board her flight, and has not been heard from since. Initial investigation suggests concerns for Cruz’s welfare, and that she may be located in the Orleans (Irasburg), Rutland, or Addison County areas.
Cruz is described as 5’3” tall, 113 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is requested to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881, attn. case 26A5002443, or leave an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
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