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Corporal Tetzlaff recognized for life-saving actions

Cpl. Tetzlaff is honored for recent life-saving actions near Glenwood Springs.

GCSO PRESS RELEASE
May 7, 2026

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is proud to recognize Corporal Tetzlaff after he was presented with a letter of commendation from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD) for his life-saving actions during a medical emergency earlier this year.

On April 11, 2026 at around 5:40 p.m. the GCSO, along with personnel from Glenwood Springs Fire Department (GSFD) and CRFPD, responded to a residence in the Ironbridge area for a report of a woman choking.

Corporal Tetzlaff arrived on scene first and found the woman still choking and unable to breathe. He immediately began trying to help her clear her airway. When she lost consciousness and stopped breathing, he quickly began chest compressions.

A short time later, the woman began to respond.

When fire and EMS crews arrived, Corporal Tetzlaff updated them on what had happened and the care he had already provided. It soon became clear the blockage had not fully cleared, and the woman again became unresponsive. Working together, responders from CRFPD, GSFD and Corporal Tetzlaff were able to remove the obstruction and restore her breathing.

The woman regained consciousness and remained alert while receiving further medical care.

During the recent presentation, Assistant Chief Garrett Kennedy from CRFPD praised Corporal Tetzlaff for remaining calm under pressure and taking immediate action during a critical situation.

This was truly a team effort, and we’re proud of the partnership between all of our emergency responders. We’re especially proud of Corporal Tetzlaff for stepping in quickly and helping save a life that day.

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Corporal Tetzlaff recognized for life-saving actions

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