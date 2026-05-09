Slaughterhouse Bridge Closure Scheduled, Paving Operations Begin Next Week

Expect daily closures next week; updates will be posted via Pitkin Alert and message boards

MEDIA CONTACT: Andrew Knapp, Pitkin County Engineer, andrew.knapp@pitkincounty.com, (970) 920-5206

PITKIN COUNTY, CO (May 8th, 2026) – Pitkin County will implement daily full closures of the Slaughterhouse Bridge starting next week, Monday, May 11th through Friday, May 15th, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., to complete paving operations safely and efficiently.

“This critical maintenance work will preserve and extend the bridge’s lifespan, provide a smoother ride, increase safety with new bridge railing and sidewalk connections, and reduce future traffic disruptions,” said Andrew Knapp, Pitkin County Engineer. “Pitkin County appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as this important infrastructure work is completed. ”

The closure schedule is set to provide crews adequate time to complete the work while minimizing the potential for additional delays. If weather, equipment and site conditions cooperate, work may be completed ahead of schedule.

Pitkin County will provide updates through Pitkin Alert notifications, variable message boards, and the project webpage on pitkincounty.com.

The County has coordinated with local partners including Aspen School District, Aspen Country Day School and emergency service providers to help minimize impacts during construction.

Additional improvements including bridge railing and guardrail replacement will occur later this summer, once steel fabrication is complete. That work is anticipated to occur under single-lane closures, and the project page and message boards will be updated with current information.

Travelers are encouraged to take alternate routes, allow extra travel time and remain alert for traffic control and changing conditions in the area.

ESPAÑOL:

Cierre del Puente Slaughterhouse Programado, las Obras de Pavimentación Comienzan la Próxima Semana

Se esperan cierres diarios durante la próxima semana; las actualizaciones se publicarán a través de Pitkin Alert y en los tableros de mensajes

CONDADO DE PITKIN, CO. (8 de mayo, 2026) – El Condado de Pitkin implementará cierres diarios completos del Puente Slaughterhouse a partir de la próxima semana, del lunes 11 de mayo al viernes 15 de mayo, de 9:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m., para completar las obras de pavimentación de manera segura y eficiente.

“Este trabajo de mantenimiento crítico preservará y extenderá la vida útil del puente, brindará un recorrido más fluido, mejorará la seguridad con nuevas barandillas del puente y conexiones de acera, y reducirá futuras interrupciones del tráfico”, dijo Andrew Knapp, Ingeniero del Condado de Pitkin. “El Condado de Pitkin agradece la paciencia y comprensión del público mientras se completa esta importante obra de infraestructura”.

El calendario de cierres está diseñado para dar a los equipos tiempo suficiente para completar los trabajos, minimizando al mismo tiempo la posibilidad de demoras adicionales. Si el clima, el equipo y las condiciones del sitio lo permiten, el trabajo podría completarse antes de lo previsto.

El Condado brindará actualizaciones mediante notificaciones de Pitkin Alert, tableros de mensajes variables y la página del proyecto en pitkincounty.com.

El Condado ha coordinado con socios locales, incluyendo el Distrito Escolar de Aspen, Aspen Country Day School y proveedores de servicios de emergencia, para ayudar a reducir los impactos durante la construcción.

Mejoras adicionales, como el reemplazo de barandillas y guardarraíles del puente, se realizarán más adelante este verano, una vez que esté completa la fabricación del acero. Se anticipa que ese trabajo se llevará a cabo bajo cierres de un solo carril, y la página del proyecto y los tableros de mensajes se actualizarán con la información más reciente.

Se alienta a los viajeros a tomar rutas alternas, permitir tiempo adicional de traslado y permanecer atentos a las indicaciones de control de tránsito y a las condiciones cambiantes en el área.