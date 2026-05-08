Boulder County Seeks Input on Proposed Alternating Use Trail Pilot

Different Days? Different Uses? Share your thoughts on alternating uses on select multi-use trails.

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County is exploring a community-informed pilot program that tests alternating usage on select trails to potentially enhance the experience for users. The pilot will temporarily assign specific days for different users (hikers, bikers, equestrians) instead of having all activities allowed at the same time.

This short-term test will help identify what works and what does not before any long-term changes are considered.

Boulder County strongly believes that community input is important to guide management decisions. Input is being gathered from the community and visitors early in the process to help determine what the pilot will include. Participants will also help identify potential impacts and alternatives to be considered in the future.

What Is Alternating Use?

Alternating use means specific activities are allowed only on designated days or times on the same trail. The pilot may temporarily assign different days for hikers, bikers, and equestrians instead of having all activities occur at once.

Project Limitations

No new or parallel trails will be built.

Multi-use trails will not be converted to single-use trails, and single-use trails will not be converted to multi-use.

Only scheduling options on existing multi-use trails (hiking, biking, horseback riding) will be considered.

What Is a Pilot?

A pilot is a temporary test of a new approach. It is not permanent. The purpose is to try an idea on a small scale, gather community feedback, and understand potential impacts before making long-term decisions.

Which Trails Will Be Part of the Pilot?

No decisions have been made. Trails under consideration are existing multi-use trails where multiple activities happen at the same time. Community feedback will help determine which locations move forward.

How Can You Get Involved?

Take the survey. Survey closes Tuesday, May 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Attend an Open House: Wednesday, May 13 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Boulder County Courthouse, 3rd Floor, 1325 Pearl Street, Boulder. Registration is not required.